Limerick looms large in RTÉ crime series as broadcaster reveals autumn TV line-up

RTÉ has revealed its full autumn line-up of shows, including over 43 hours of drama.

Fans of Hidden Assets will be happy to hear the second series of the show will drop this autumn. Set between Limerick and Antwerp, Claire (Nora-Jane Noone) is new to the fold as lead Detective Sargeant in charge at the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau. The cast also includes Simone Kirby and Cathy Belton.

Nora-Jane Noone is new to the fold in Hidden Assets. Picture: James Pierce/AcornTV

Viewers can look forward to a brand new series The Gone, Obituary and Blackshore, as well as the return of The Dry, all supported by Screen Ireland.

Six-part thriller, The Gone sees a young Irish couple go missing with a potential Irish crime family involved in their disappearance, leading to a joint New Zealand and Irish crime investigation.

Old favourite, Fair City, will be back with a bang too as Carrigstown sees a kidnapping go horribly wrong.

The packed schedule also sees the start of a new chapter in The Late Late Show story following Ryan Tubridy's departure, as new host Patrick Kielty takes to our screens on Friday nights from September 15.

Patrick Kielty takes the Late Late Show reins from September 15. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tommy Tiernan is back for 16 episodes of The Tommy Tiernan Show from January, and Dancing with the Stars also returns. Baz Ashmawy will present a brand new quiz show called The Money List, while Ireland's Fittest Family gains two new recruits; Sonia O'Sullivan will join coaches alongside Laura Fox as host.

RTE continues to build on its storytelling this season with an emphasis on impactful Irish documentaries. 112 days—Man Vs Ocean is an emotional and reflective adventure documentary that follows Damian Browne and Fergus Farrell's voyage across the Atlantic Ocean in a two-person rowboat. Stardust is a three-part documentary series which gives a close-up examination of the devastating Stardust tragedy.

There is also a focus on real-life Irish experiences within Irish communities. Journalist Aoife Grace Moore will present Fools for Love, documenting the dark side of love and Kathryn Thomas fronts a new medical series called Secret Life of Your Body which follows patients through surgeries and recoveries.

Secret Life of the Body: Kathryn Thomas with Sarah Early, cardiothoraic surgeon, St. James's hospital, Dublin

Climate will also take centre stage with new programmes guiding viewers through the effects of climate change across continents and the implications on Ireland. In A Climate of Change, Philip Boucher-Hayes takes a deep-dive into the climate crisis pushing the planet to the brink. Climate will also be the focus on coverage across RTE's News and Current Affairs schedule, "embedding reporting of the climate crisis across all topics and areas as it affects all our lives, including a continued special focus on biodiversity."

In sport, the Rugby World Cup takes centre stage with all 48 matches being broadcast. Jacqui Hurley presents live coverage alongside panellists including Jamie Heaslip, Simon Zebo, Jerry Flannery and Fiona Coghlan. In soccer, the Republic of Ireland's women's side return to competitive action after their World Cup Exploits with a UEFA Nations League campaign kicking off in September.

10 highlights from TG4’s autumn line-up

TG4 presenters Louise Cantillon, Fiona Ní Fhlaithearta, Eimear Ní Chonaola, Siún Nic Gearailt, Hector Ó hEochagáin, Méabh de Búrca, Caitríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Niamh Ní Chróinín, Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. Picture: Martina Regan.

Rúin na bPortach: Cormac Ó hÁdhmaill takes us on a journey from the boreal peatlands of Canada, to the expansive peat plains of Finland and the beautiful blanket bogs of home in this series about the bogs and peatlands of Ireland and the world.

Ag Triall ar an Tobar: A new six-part documentary series presented by Manchán Magan that dives into the stories associated with Ireland’s Holy wells. Where have these rituals come from and who are the people that keep the traditions alive?

Rún na Bóinne: Award-winning journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh and a team of leading international scientists undertake an epic quest to uncover the location of a long-suspected second chamber at Newgrange.

Tarrthálaithe na hÉireann: Follow the brave men and women of the Irish Coast Guard, mountain rescue teams and community rescue boats across Ireland.

Ó na Philippines go dtí na Solomons: Hector Ó hEochagáin takes on an amazing trip travelling deep into Southeast Asia passing through the Philippines into Malaysia & Singapore across the Indonesian islands of Java and Bali before crossing into the Pacific islands of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy: The second series sees the hugely popular traditional music series bring together the very best in traditional music recorded at the Co Clare festival in July 2023 and will feature entertaining performances and fascinating conversations.

Slí na mBeaglaoich: Father and son Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich travel up through the midlands from Limerick to Fermanagh, following the route of the majestic river Shannon. They will take us on an Irish musical journey together in their beloved campervan, Beauty.

Aerfort Dhún na nGall: A unique insight into the running of Donegal airport, told through the intimate stories of the passengers flying in and out and from the staff responsible for their safety and keeping this vital airport alive.

Na Gaeil agus na Chéad Náisiúin: The incredible and untold story of how Irish people interacted with the First Nations of North America with contributions from some of Ireland's leading historians along with a new wave of First Nations academics and commentators.

Cúla4: The station will be launching a brand-new children’s Irish language channel, Cúla4, on September 8.