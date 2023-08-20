Culture That Made Me: Joe Duffy on why Some Like It Hot is his go-to movie when fed up

Joe Duffy, 67, grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin. He joined RTÉ as a producer in 1989.

In 1992, he won a Jacob’s Award for his reports on The Gay Byrne Show on radio.

He is the author of several books, including two prize winners, Children of the Rising and Children of the Troubles.

He hosts Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 and he will present the next season of The Meaning of Life on RTÉ One, starting Sunday, 3 September.

See www.rte.ie.

Dervla Murphy

As a child, the first book I remember becoming totally obsessed with from the local public library in Ballyfermot – which was an Aladdin’s Cave of treasures – was Dervla Murphy’s Full Tilt : Ireland to India with a Bicycle. I loved it because it was such a great travel book, the intimacy of it. It was mainly her on her own, on her bicycle, afraid of nothing. Every day was a new adventure with her. It was just a completely different world.

Goodbye to the Hill

The first book I read that was kind of “reality” was a book by the great Lee Dunne called Goodbye to the Hill. He wrote on the Harbour Hotel radio series. Goodbye to the Hill was set in Mount Pleasant Buildings. The book was so real to the life in those buildings. They were in Rathmines, working-class flats basically. He was a very Dublin character. It was a very easy read. I remember my father – who wasn’t a great book reader; he mainly read newspapers, particularly the Evening Herald – reading it.

Sean O'Casey

My favourite writer of all time – and my favourite playwright – and the only book we had in the house growing up was Sean O'Casey’s autobiography. I’m delighted that Druid are putting on his trilogy of great plays – The Plough, Juno and Shadow – over a single day at the Abbey Theatre this month and next. I have a fair collection of his works, a lot of them are out of print. I listen to audio versions of his plays non-stop. I pick up phrases, which I often find myself using on Liveline like, for example, when somebody is being a bit florid, I say, “Can you stay within the borders of the Ten Commandments?”

Warren Commission

I’ve always been fascinated with President John F. Kennedy. I remember standing in my short trousers on the corner of Dame St and Parliament St in Dublin watching his cavalcade pass through the city 60 years ago. The motorcade was a sight to see, full of Army, secret service, and JFK standing in an open-top car holding a crossbar. I couldn’t get over his suntan and youth. The best book on him is The Warren Commission, which is the report investigating his assassination. I know there’s loads of conspiracy theories, but The Warren Commission has stood the test of time.

How the West Was Won

We had a cinema in Ballyfermot called The Gala, growing up, which could hold – including a balcony – nearly 2,000 people. It was one of the big cinemas dotted around Dublin in the sixties. I remember going to see How the West Was Won. It was a three-hour movie full of stars in it, including Henry Fonda and Gregory Peck. It was basically the story of the conquest of the Prairies in the United States. It was incredible. It had everything in it: cowboys, Indians, settlers, wagon trains, rifles, guns, sheriffs, stand-offs, saloons. I remember going to a matinee screening on a Saturday afternoon and running home afterwards shooting everyone in sight with my pretend gun.

Glengarry Glen Ross

One of my two favourite movies of all time is Glengarry Glen Ross. The writing is stunning. It’s written by David Mamet. The acting is incredible. Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, the list of fine actors in it is endless. It’s an ensemble piece. Nothing happens. There’s no shootings, murders, car crashes, falling down stairs, break-ins, but you’ve access to this whole world, which tells you more about life, than the actual events on the surface. I love the phrase, “Always be closing.” You have to know what you want out of a phone call, especially on Liveline, so you stay focused. Alec Baldwin, flicking his Rolex watch, saying, “Always be closing.” In other words, always be trying to close the deal.

Some Like It Hot

Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in the milestone comedy, Some Like It Hot, produced, directed and co-scripted by Billy Wilder, United Artists, in this 1959 file photo. Pic: AP

My other favourite film is Some Like It Hot. A genius film, from beginning to end. From the Prohibition shooting, to the chase. It’s out of this world. It’s so funny. Jack Lemmon, Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis are pure magic. We’ll never see an ensemble like it again. I’ve read so much about it. It's my go-to movie when I’m fed up. Sometimes, if I’m sitting there on a Friday night, and you say, “What will I watch?” I’ll go for Some Like It Hot. I must have watched it a hundred times. I love it.

Dancing at Lughnasa

A play I adore is Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa. I love the rhythm of it. I love the feel of it. I love the music in it. I love the innovation in it. I remember the hairs standing on the back of my neck when I saw it, which was a good long time ago, over 30 years ago. It’s a gorgeous play.

Brendan Balfe

Brendan Balfe was a genius broadcaster. The last series Brandan did was a history of Ireland in a hundred records. He had incredible archive footage. He compiled it himself. He’s a brilliant narrator.

John Bowman

The first broadcaster I ever met was John Bowman. My father was a barman in a gentleman’s club on O’Connell St in Dublin called The Catholic Commercial Club. John Bowman’s father was a member. My father taught John Bowman how to play snooker as a teenager. He is an extraordinary broadcaster. His breath of knowledge. He has so many abilities. He was a producer before he became a presenter – like myself – so has an idea of how to put a programme together, what works, what’s important. I love John and he’s still going strong.

K2: The Killer Summit

I love mountaineering documentaries. There's one that came out recently about climbing K2 called K2: The Killer Summit. I love the endeavour. You’re sitting there at home looking at what’s going on in comfort. The climbers’ endurance is breathtaking. I love the cinematography; it’s breathtaking as well.

U2

U2, pictured in 1979

I love Phil Lynott, but when it comes to music U2 are top of the pops. U2 are the soundtrack of my life. My favourite album of theirs is The Joshua Tree. It’s stunning. It’s 11 tracks of perfection.