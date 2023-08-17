'I went over and pulled him off her': Meet the people campaigning for safer gigs and festivals

They’ve been at all the most happening gigs of the summer: Longitude, Harry Styles at Slane Castle, Dermot Kennedy at Marlay Park. They’ve been invited by Irish bands Gilla Band and The Mary Wallopers to attend their gigs.

Next, they’ll be at Electric Picnic.

But they’re no music super-fans, they’re Safe Gigs Ireland, a new campaign spearheaded by the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork, dedicated to bringing an end to sexual violence and harassment at gigs and festivals.

And they say the way to do it is by creating a new culture of “zero tolerance for all forms of violence and unacceptable behaviour” in venues and by event organisers.

They have created a “safe gigs manifesto” for venues, festivals and events as well as for performers and crew. At Longitude this year, their volunteers applied 4,600 temporary tattoos of their logo to festival-goers. Visibility and reaching out not only to punters but also to music industry workers is a large part of what they do.

Dola Twomey is the Project Manager with Safe Gigs Ireland (SGI). She says sexual harassment policy is an area that’s been completely off the radar for venues and festivals, but that this is slowly changing and that organisers, venues and bands are starting to reach out to SGI and are increasingly keen to have them in attendance.

“If you look at the festivals coming up, have a look at their policies on their websites: the chances are you will see a couple of pages of green policy about the environment, and absolutely nothing about sexual harassment or unacceptable behaviour,” Twomey says. “That’s what I mean by culture. An awareness of this just hasn’t been in the industry.”

Safe Gigs Ireland was founded before covid lockdowns when a group of students approached the Sexual Violence Centre to see if they had a sexual harassment safety policy that they could use for an event they were putting on, she explains.

“All we could do was look at them and say, we haven’t seen anything like that and we wish it existed and that somebody would do it,” she says. “And it went from there to, ‘OK, we’ll do it.’”

Forthy-eight per cent of UK musicians have experienced sexual harassment at work, according to the British Musicians’ Union. Safe Gigs Ireland, then, doesn’t only focus on the experience of gig-goers, but also on performers and industry workers.

“If you look at the whole industry, there wasn’t a sense of having a duty of care to either the workers within the industry, or the people who came to enjoy it or pay for it,” Twomey says.

A change in culture

Safe Gigs Ireland volunteers with Mary Crilly at Indiependence. Picture: Instagram

Festivals and gigs are events where people may be consuming alcohol or taking drugs, where large numbers of strangers bed down next to each other, and where there might be a lot of consensual casual sex happening.

But Twomey says this doesn’t mean that staff and punters alike can’t be looking out for each other and spreading the message that no harassment should be tolerated: She says an environment that is permissive of verbal harassment and discrimination is also more prone to more serious incidents, which is why a cultural shift to zero tolerance is what Safe Gigs Ireland is pushing for.

“We’re all part of a culture,” she says. “Yes, people are out to have a good time and they may be drinking and doing all sorts of other things, but they deserve to be safe.

“There’s a temptation to think that these are freer spaces but that doesn’t mean they need to be dangerous for people. They can be safe for everybody once we actually change the culture, that level of acceptance of unacceptable behaviour.”

Safe Gigs Ireland’s zero tolerance approach is not only aimed at sexual harassment, but also any form of discrimination including racism, homophobia, transphobia and ableism: “anything that makes anyone else feel unsafe, or actually makes them unsafe,” Twomey says.

Safe Gigs Ireland have welcomed the news of Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s proposed General Scheme of Sale of Alcohol bill.

Last October when McEntee announced details of the bill, which is supposed to streamline and modernise Irish licensing laws, it included a new provision for complaints against licences “that the premises were not operated in a manner which protects staff, patrons and performers from harassment, including sexual harassment.”

It’s early days yet, but to Twomey, it’s a sign that the Justice Minister is taking things to a new level when it comes to safety in venues. In fact, the announcement came after SGI had given a presentation to the Department of Justice, so a modified version of the SGI charter is being considered by the Minister as the basis for such complaints.

Safe Gigs Ireland volunteers at Indiependence displaying their temporary tattoos. Picture: Instagram

Twomey’s colleague, veteran sexual violence campaigner and co-founder of Cork Rape Crisis Centre, now Cork Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly, says the amount of reported rapes and sexual assaults at festivals is not any higher than background figures and that this is in line with what we know about perpetrators of sexual violence almost always being already known to the victim.

But she says one specific form of sexual assault is worryingly prevalent at festivals, and that’s incidents where the victim of the assault is unable to consent due to alcohol or drug consumption.

The zero-tolerance approach of Safe Gigs Ireland would empower passers-by to feel able to intervene when they see such incidents, she says.

“I saw it happen once at a festival and I was with some volunteers and I pointed it out to them and they said they didn’t know what to do. I said, ‘I’ll show you what to do,’ and I went over and pulled him off her," Crilly says.

"A lot of this is about training, about people feeling confident that they know how to act. And the message that needs to go out there is that if there’s ever someone unconscious, they are not able to consent. So if you see someone messing with them, even if you think it’s their boyfriend, that’s not consensual.”

For Crilly, who has been working with victims of sexual crimes for over 40 years, the success so far of the Safe Gigs Ireland campaign is a heartening sign and she’s been most impressed by the response of young people: Longitude is a festival known for its popularity with a younger crowd, people in their late teens and early twenties, and she says the response and open-mindedness of the festival-goers who packed into the SGI tent over the weekend was a very positive sight.

And with all the recent emphasis on the night-time economy and changes to licencing laws, she believes there’s no better time for the SGI message.

“The timing is perfect,” she says. “There’s stuff coming in now about the night-time economy, changes to the opening times, funding and safety initiatives. I think if we started Safe Gigs Ireland five years ago, it would have been dead in the water. But because we started it now, I could not have foreseen how successful this would have been.”

Paths to progress: What can venues, artists and gig-goers do?

Gig-goers: Gig-goers can be “active bystanders” and learn how to call out instances of sexual harassment that they see without compromising their own safety.

Artists: Artists can also create a “Zero Tolerance” area while they are working, in backstage areas and amongst crew and performers.

Venues: Safe Gigs Ireland want venues to operate a “Zero-Tolerance” policy for all forms of “unacceptable behaviour” including sexist comments and any form of discrimination, to kick out any patrons whose behaviour is unacceptable and to have a reporting process in place for incidents of harassment that attendees and staff can safely use.

Venues should have a published safety policy at their venue and staff training to ensure that all staff know how to respond if they witness unacceptable behaviour.

Venues should have a clear pathway in place for supporting anyone who comes forward to report sexual harassment or sexual violence and be aware of the support services available such as regional Sexual Assault Treatment Units.