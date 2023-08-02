Second unique piece unveiled on city street as part of Cork's new sculpture trail

A new sculpture has been unveiled in Cork city as part of a unique cultural trail that aims to encourage people to explore new areas.

Boom Nouveau by collaborative practice Forerunner is the second in a series of five sculptures that will make up Island City, Cork's Urban Sculpture Trail.

The piece is located on Cook Street and mimics the form of a lamppost, which is a tangible everyday urban street feature. Boom Nouveau aims to reintroduce an air of mystery and possibility in our surroundings and utilises familiar building materials, combined with artistic elements like hand-blown glass.

Organisers say the piece is a reminder that we can take pride in the way our places are made and allows historic methods of production to sit alongside contemporary city infrastructure.

Created by Wicklow-based art collaboration Forerunner, the name Boom Nouveau refers to the way that the artwork emerges from the ground, as well as noting the influence of the craftsmanship of art nouveau.

Speaking about the piece, Forerunner said the initial idea for Boom Nouveau came from a “dissatisfaction with how we walk through the city, heads down, rushing around, not looking up to see what’s around us”.

Forerunner Artists, Tom Watt, Tanad Aaron and Andreas Kindler von Knobloch speaking with members of the public at the unveiling of a new sculpture on Cook Street, Boom Nouveau. Picture: Clare Keogh.

“We wanted to reintroduce a handmade or precious element into Cork city space. We focused on a lamppost as we like making things that are useful. The sculpture will shine a light on the city and encourage people to explore the city architecture as they navigate their way to work or guide them home.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, said he is delighted to see that the second sculpture focuses on light and architecture in the city.

“The new sculpture will stop passers-by engaging them to look up and around and to appreciate and rediscover the rich history, stories, architecture and geography the city centre possesses.”

In June, ‘Sentinels’ by Niamh McCann was unveiled on Carey’s Lane as part of the first installment in the Island City, Cork’s Urban Sculpture Trail.

Island City, Cork’s Urban Sculpture Trail is a Cork City Council project funded by Fáilte Ireland under the Urban Animation Scheme, with commissioning support from the National Sculpture Factory.

While four sculptures have already been commissioned, there will be an open call for the fifth and final piece which will complete the sculpture trail.