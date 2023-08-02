10 gigs for August: Two big music festivals and a former New Order... 

Rising Cork star Cian Ducrot and accordian star Sharon Shannon also hit the road 
L-R: Lorde, Cian Ducrot and Iggy Pop - among the headline acts at Irish festivals this month

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cian Ducrot

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Tuesday August 1 & Wed 2

Cork's prodigal pop son returns, and ahead of a featured set at Indiependence at the weekend, a pair of midweek gigs at Cyprus Ave are entirely sold out.

All Together Now

Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford; Thursday August 3 - Sunday 6

Gemma Dunleavy. Pic: Brian McEvoy
Tickets are still available for the fourth edition of the Waterford weekender-and-a-bit, with Iggy Pop, Lorde and Jamie XX among the topliners, and a lineup that includes UK techno luminaries Overmono, singer and songwriter Lisa O'Neill, Sheriff Street superstar Gemma Dunleavy, and Irish drill exponent Selló.

Indiependence Festival

Deer Farm, Mitchelstown; Friday August 4 - Sunday 6

The Coronas: appearing at Indie23
Mitchelstown's annual post-exams rite of passage returns, with regular headliners The Coronas joined by Anne-Marie, Two Door Cinema Club and Editors; while Cian Ducrot, HamsandwicH, Erica-Cody and King Kong Company are among the highlights of the weekend's billing.

River Runs Round Festival

Cork city; Thursday August 10 - Sunday 12

A weekender of new music, theatre, storytelling and conversation from Cork's emerging generation of home-based and emigré talent. Cork no-wavers Crying Loser are ones to catch on Thursday at An Spailpín Fánach; while Sunday sees female-led gig collective Sunwell Tapes curate an intimate show at PLUGD Records.

Lifts

Workman's Cellar, Dublin; Wednesday August 16

Dublin alternative-rockers Lifts have been very impressive on excursions down the country - those unacquainted with their considered, weighty tunes will want to do so.

Peter Hook and the Light

Cyprus Avenue; Thursday August 17

Peter Hook: legendary bassist reprises his 70s and 80s songbook
Joy Division, New Order and Monaco man picks up the bass to reprise his early-career classics in Cork. New Order stuff to open, and a main set of both Joy Division albums, plus rarer cuts.

Sharon Shannon

Whelan's, Dublin; Thursday August 17 - Sunday 19

Sharon Shannon: set for a Trilogy at Whelan's.
Dublin gig venue's Trad and Folk Festival presents a trilogy of Sharon Shannon gigs - Thursday with Alan Connor, Friday with her Trio, and Saturday in the company of her Band.

Gazefest

The Workman's Club, Dublin; Friday August 25

Liffeyside promoters Old Crows with one for the shoegazers, be they auld MBV heads, or current-day tone-chasers. Belfast outfits Wynona Bleach and Virgins headline.

Oíche an Bháis

St Peter's Centre, Cork City; Saturday August 26

Cork punk/metal gigs collective Relapse lays on its second annual BYOB riff-fest in the former city-centre church: this year, Limerick death-metallers Zealot Cult shore up the billing, with Gravepath, Chrononaut and Everdead Wood also featuring.

Codeine

Whelan's, Dublin; Wednesday August 30

US slowcore pioneers mark the release of lost 1992 album 'Dessau', as well as the reissue of the rest of their discography via archival label Numero, with a Dublin stop as part of their first non-US tour in eleven years.

