10 gigs for August: Two big music festivals and a former New Order... 

Cork's prodigal pop son returns, and ahead of a featured set at Indiependence at the weekend, a pair of midweek gigs at Cyprus Ave are entirely sold out.
Tickets are still available for the fourth edition of the Waterford weekender-and-a-bit, with Iggy Pop, Lorde and Jamie XX among the topliners, and a lineup that includes UK techno luminaries Overmono, singer and songwriter Lisa O'Neill, Sheriff Street superstar Gemma Dunleavy, and Irish drill exponent Selló.
Mitchelstown's annual post-exams rite of passage returns, with regular headliners The Coronas joined by Anne-Marie, Two Door Cinema Club and Editors; while Cian Ducrot, HamsandwicH, Erica-Cody and King Kong Company are among the highlights of the weekend's billing.
A weekender of new music, theatre, storytelling and conversation from Cork's emerging generation of home-based and emigré talent. Cork no-wavers Crying Loser are ones to catch on Thursday at An Spailpín Fánach; while Sunday sees female-led gig collective Sunwell Tapes curate an intimate show at PLUGD Records.
Dublin alternative-rockers Lifts have been very impressive on excursions down the country - those unacquainted with their considered, weighty tunes will want to do so.
Joy Division, New Order and Monaco man picks up the bass to reprise his early-career classics in Cork. New Order stuff to open, and a main set of both Joy Division albums, plus rarer cuts.
Dublin gig venue's Trad and Folk Festival presents a trilogy of Sharon Shannon gigs - Thursday with Alan Connor, Friday with her Trio, and Saturday in the company of her Band.
Liffeyside promoters Old Crows with one for the shoegazers, be they auld MBV heads, or current-day tone-chasers. Belfast outfits Wynona Bleach and Virgins headline.
Cork punk/metal gigs collective Relapse lays on its second annual BYOB riff-fest in the former city-centre church: this year, Limerick death-metallers Zealot Cult shore up the billing, with Gravepath, Chrononaut and Everdead Wood also featuring.
US slowcore pioneers mark the release of lost 1992 album 'Dessau', as well as the reissue of the rest of their discography via archival label Numero, with a Dublin stop as part of their first non-US tour in eleven years.