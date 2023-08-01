10 TV & streaming shows to see in August: Painkiller, new Star Wars, Alice Hart... 

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

RTÉ One, Thurs Aug 3

A standout episode of the brilliant BBC-commissioned series looks back on the republican hunger strikes of the early 1980s from the perspective of three women.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Amazon Prime Video, Friday Aug 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, starring Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver stars in the seven-part series about a young girl from a difficult background who moves to her grandmother’s flower farm. Based on the book by Australian author Holly Ringland, it was filmed around Sydney and other parts of New South Wales.

The Summer Show

RTÉ One, Aug 6

Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney on Oileán Chléire for The Summer Show

The second episode of the series has Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney travelling to various islands, including Oileán Chléire (Cape Clear) in West Cork. While there, they look at Cape’s lavender crop, and how it's used in the production of gin, ice cream, and honey.

Alone

Channel 4, Aug 6

A new survival series in which 11 ‘ordinary’ people are dropped in the Canadian wilderness with a few basic tools. Last person standing wins £100,000. They include an autistic foraging enthusiast, a 19-year-old student, and a 28-year-old builder.

Only Murders in the Building

Disney+, Aug 8

Only Murders In The Building, on Disney+.

Season three kicks off with two episodes on the streaming service, with subsequent weekly drops. Despite the starry cast (Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, etc) and glowing reviews, the comedy-drama remains a bit of a Marmite proposition, with devout fans, and also others who just don’t get it.

In the Name of Gerry Conlon

RTÉ One, tbc

Gerry Conlon (center with right-hand raised) outside the courthouse in London after his conviction was overturned and he was released on October 19, 1989. (Photopress Belfast)

A documentary on the late Gerry Conlon, wrongly imprisoned in Britain as a 20-year-old as part of the Guildford Four. A few months before the Belfast man’s death in 2014, the filmmaker had met Conlon and recorded his reflections on his 15 years in prison, and the aftermath.

Painkiller

Netflix, August 10

Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in Painkiller

Having already spawned the superb Dopesick on Disney+, you’d imagine the US opioid epidemic will be explored by TV and film for quite a while yet. This six-part drama series focuses on the odious Sackler family behind the Purdue pharma company, with Matthew Broderick in the lead role.

Burnley v Manchester City

Sky Sports, Aug 11

Yes, the Premier League is back already. The opening game sees a home side with a smattering of Irish players in their squad take on the hot favourites to become champions again. Among the big games of the opening weekend is Chelsea v Liverpool on the Sunday, while Manchester United play Wolves on the Monday.

Rose of Tralee

RTÉ One, Aug 21-22

Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas - co-hosts of the Rose of Tralee, 2023

It gets a sniffy reaction in some quarters but coverage of the Co Kerry event is still guaranteed to be one of the most-watched TV shows of the year. Public interest may even rise this year due to the newly-added Kathryn Thomas as co-presenter alongside Dáithí Ó Sé.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Disney+, Aug 23

Rosario Dawson in Star Wars: Ahsoka

The latest offering from the multi-faceted franchise features Rosario Dawson as the titular renegade Jedi. It’s set after the fall of the Empire, as the former pupil of Darth Vader is on the trail of Grand Admiral Thrawn.