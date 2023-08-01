TV review: The Seven Ages of Noël Browne

There have always been two opposing visions of the former Minister for Health Dr Noël Browne: a tortured but compassionate genius, or a crank who argued with everyone.

The truth lies somewhere in between. Browne was certainly a challenger of consensus, driven by a passion to reform our health service. The trouble was that he never learned to play politics, even when it might have saved him and his Mother and Child Scheme, a radical programme that drew the wrath of the medical profession as well as the Catholic archbishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid.