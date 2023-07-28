Film Review: A Kind of Kidnapping sees a daring heist come a cropper

- A Kind of Kidnapping
- ★★★★☆
- Digital download
Desperate to fund a way out of functional poverty in post-Brexit Northern England, and dreaming of an escape to the South of France, failing actress Maggie (Kelly Wenham) and her computer geek boyfriend Brian (Jack Parry-Jones) carry out A Kind of Kidnapping (15A) when the drunken Tory MP Richard Hardy (Patrick Baladi) falls asleep in the back of Brian’s taxi.
Their audacious plan comes a cropper at the first fence, however, when Richard’s wife Lyndsey (Olivia Poulet) refuses to pay the ransom for her philandering husband — although that’s just the first of many twists in a darkly comic heist-gone-wrong caper.
Written and directed by Dan Clark, and filmed, one imagines, on the proverbial shoestring, A Kind of Kidnapping revels in wrong-footing its audience at virtually every turn, as the micro-aggressions of the bickering couple undermine their hastily laid plans.
Patrick Baladi is as smarmily self-important as you might expect a fictional Tory MP to be, but Kelly Wenham is the star of the show as Maggie — off her meds this week, alas — discovers that her acting skills aren’t quite up to the job of ad-libbing the most dramatic scenes she will ever play.
Sign up for Scene & Heard, our dynamic weekly arts and culture newsletter curated by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.
Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.Sign up
© Irish Examiner Ltd