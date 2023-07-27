'Tonight, I'll dream we are in heaven': Sinéad O'Connor in her own words

Sinéad O'Connor was known for speaking her mind, as much as for her singing.
She used both her platform and her lyrics to work through her own struggles, to speak truth to power and to highlight the issues most important to her.
In his tribute to O'Connor, President Michael D Higgins said: "Those who had the privilege of knowing her could not help but be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to important issues which she would bring to public attention no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been."
He said that her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture, and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.
Here we look at just some of the iconic Irish woman's quotes and lyrics over the years.