'Tonight, I'll dream we are in heaven': Sinéad O'Connor in her own words

Sinéad O'Connor was known for speaking her mind, as much as for her singing.

She used both her platform and her lyrics to work through her own struggles, to speak truth to power and to highlight the issues most important to her.

In his tribute to O'Connor, President Michael D Higgins said: "Those who had the privilege of knowing her could not help but be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to important issues which she would bring to public attention no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been."

He said that her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture, and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.

Here we look at just some of the iconic Irish woman's quotes and lyrics over the years.

Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

On being labelled a troublemaker:

I don't do anything in order to cause trouble. It just so happens that what I do naturally causes trouble. I'm proud to be a troublemaker.

On strength and perseverance:

They tried to bury me. They didn't realise I was a seed.

On being a young woman entering the music scene in the 90s when the industry was still dominated by men:

I got into the record business at a time when record executives were a little frisky, let's put it that way. Not in a manner that they would cross a line if you said no but they would certainly try their very best. In some ways, you had to protect yourself straight off. You would be better to have a bag over your head really. But they wanted me to grow my hair really long and wear mini skirts and all that kind of stuff because they reckoned I would look much prettier. So I went straight around to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off.

Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Singing War by Bob Marley on Saturday Night Live as she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992:

And we know we shall win/As we are confident in the victory/Of good over evil

On why she ripped up the picture of the Pope:

My intention had always been to destroy my mother’s photo of the pope. It represented lies and liars and abuse. The type of people who kept these things were devils like my mother.

Sinead O'Connor rips up a photo of the Pope in 1992

On whether god exists:

I don't like the word god, I think it's off-putting. It has become an off-putting word. I definitely think there is a presence which responds to the human voice. I don't think it cares if you call it Fred or Daisy, you know? But there is something out there. Definitely.

On mental health:

We need to be compassionate and gentle toward those of our brothers and sisters who have been hurt and are wounded and fragile, while also strong and alive. We should not mock those who are brave enough to show their wounds.

On her own sexuality:

Here’s the thing: I think if you fall in love with someone, you fall in love with someone and I don’t think it would matter what they were. They could be green, white and orange, they could be whatever the opposite of gay or straight is. I don’t believe in labels of any kind, put it that way. If I fall in love with someone, I wouldn’t give a shit if they were a man or a woman.

Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

On why she refused to attend the Grammys in 1991:

I believe very much that the music industry as a whole operates and is concerned mainly with material success. A lot of artists are responsible for encouraging the belief among people that material success will make them happy. One of the ways that the industry encourages commercial success and materiality is by having award ceremonies which honour those who have achieved material success rather than people who have told the truth or have done anything to pass information to people or inspire people or just be truthful about anything.

On inspiring other artists:

If I hope for anything as an artist, it’s that I inspire certain people to be who they really are. My audiences seem to be people who have been given a hard time for being who they are.

Lyrical honesty

Picture: Paul Daly/RollingNews.ie

Horse on the Highway

Come home, come home, young one

Put down the streets and come

For they do not belong to you

And paradise so sweet, lies at your mother's feet

And I am not complete without you

Tonight I'll dream we are in heaven

Sitting underneath an apple tree

I am Stretched on your Grave

When my family thinks

That I'm safe in my bed

From night until morning

I am stretched at your head

Calling out to the air

With tears hot and wild

My grief for the girl

That I loved as a child

One More Day

Dry all your tears

Come what may

And in the end, the sun will rise on one more day

Black Boys on Mopeds

Margaret Thatcher on TV

Shocked by the deaths that took place in Beijing

It seems strange that she should be offended

The same orders are given by her

England's not the mythical land of Madame George and roses

It's the home of police who kill black boys on mopeds

8 Good Reasons

Everybody wanting something from me

They rarely ever wanna just know me

I became the stranger no one sees

Cut glass I've crawled upon my knees

But I got eight good reasons to stick around

The Emperor's New Clothes

There's millions of people

Who offer advice and say

How I should be

But they're twisted and they will never be

Any influence on me

Three Babies

And of course

I'm like a wild horse

But there's no other way

I could be