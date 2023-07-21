Beginner’s Pluck: Colin Walsh

A daydreamer as a child, Colin was always writing stories, and acting out characters from books. He was an avid reader too.

“I got three Roald Dahl books for my first communion, and got all three read that day,” he says.

Graduating during the financial crisis, Colin travelled in France, Scotland, Quebec, then around Canada doing various jobs, before studying in Belgium.

“In 2016, I was accepted for a PhD in the states, but turned it down, and, exploring fiction, reading and listening to author interviews, taught myself to write.” Meanwhile, he was teaching English as a Foreign Language, and proof reading.

The following year, when he began writing the debut, he won the RTÉ Francis McManus award.

“That was the first indication that I wasn’t deluded.” He gained agent Lucy Luck, and had stories published in The Stinging Fly, The Irish Times, and BBC Radio 4.

“And I won a Hennessy Award.” All this time he was working on the novel, editing it with Lucy Luck. And last year, the novel sold in a multi auction, in England and America. He is currently working on a script for the optioned mini-series.

Who is Colin Walsh?

Date/ place of birth: 1986/ Dublin, but at three, moved to Galway.

Education: St Joseph’s Patrician College. (The Bish.) University of Galway, French and English; KU Leuven, (Belgium,) MA and MPhil in philosophy.

Home: Near Brussels.

Family: Girlfriend and two cats.

The day job: Full-time writer.

In another life: “I’d be a musician. I played in bands, and gigged a lot. That was my main focus in my twenties.”

Favourite writers: Lucia Berlin; Mary Gaitskill; Gwendoline Riley; Kevin Barry; Anne Enright; Hannah Arendt.

Second book: “I’m working on it.”

Top tip: “Don’t be ashamed of your process; what’s important is the result.”

The debut

Kala by Colin Walsh

Kala; Atlantic, €15.99/ Kindle, €4.95

In 2003, Kala Lanann was at the centre of a teenage gang in West Coast Ireland. Then she disappeared. Fifteen years later, the remaining five, returning, reunite. But when human remains are found, and two more girls go missing, past secrets rise to the surface. Did they contribute to Kala’s disappearance?

The verdict: This literary thriller is so good, that it took my breath away. Walsh is a writer to watch.