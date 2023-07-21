Film Review: They Cloned Tyrone is equally powerful as parody and thriller

They Cloned Tyrone (16s) stars John Boyega as Fontaine, a drug dealer who is shot dead in a motel parking lot by his rival Isaac (J. Alphonse Nicholson).

So how come Fontaine wakes up the next morning with no memory of his own murder?

Aided and abetted by local pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), Fontaine sets out to discover what the hell is going on…

Written by Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor, with Taylor directing, They Cloned Tyrone comes on like a Blaxploitation take on Groundhog Day, albeit one with a savage satiric edge: the targeting of Black areas with products (hair straightener, rap music, fried chicken) designed to maintain the population in a state of passive acceptance has strong echoes of the way in which Black American communities were flooded with heroin in the 1970s (check out that funky but downbeat ’70s-influenced score).

Darkly funny (‘They’re Clockwork Orange-ing this shit!’), the film is equally powerful as a parody and a thriller, with John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris in terrific form as their characters wreak havoc on the best-laid plans of white supremacists.