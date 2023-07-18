Podcast Corner: Two new shows for summer listening

The Retrievals

Following the gripping The Coldest Case in Laramie, released in February, the New York Times and Serial Productions are in the midst of their next series, the five-part The Retrievals.

It’s a distressing listen: Dozens, possibly hundreds, of women came to Yale Fertility Clinic in pursuit of pregnancy and found themselves in impossible pain during the egg retrieval surgical procedure despite being given the opioid fentanyl for relief.

Except that a nurse at the clinic had been stealing the fentanyl and replacing it with a saline (saltwater) solution.

The podcast talks to about a dozen of the women who experienced this unthinkable event.

Describing what the pain was like, their stories will make you shudder.

The second episode is about the nurse, Donna Monticone, trying to find reasons for her actions, while the third episode, about the ensuing court case, features an admission from Monticone that’s like “a bomb drop”.

The Retrievals is about the stories we tell about women’s pain. What happens when pain is minimised or dismissed.

Stirring It Up

Something more lighthearted — though still with some edge — is this new series from mother and daughter Andi and Miquita Oliver.

It’s hard not to think of Table Manners from Jessie Ware and her mum Helena; the Olivers’ bio: “ Stirring It Up sees them welcome a special guest and a plus one of their own choice, to gather around their kitchen table for a feast of laughter, vulnerability, and deep conversations about all things food, culture, and the human experience.”

The food is made by Andi, a celebrity chef, while Miquita looks after the drinks. She’s hosted a wine podcast in recent years while more people will recognise her from her Popworld days.

Once you get past the similarities with Table Manners, the conversations shine on Stirring It Up.

One of the guests so far is Steve Jones, who worked on T4 with Miquita. He talks about his uncomfortable time as a presenter on X Factor America: “I thought ‘This is it, this is the start of the big time’. But it wasn’t. And the show itself wasn’t what I hoped it would be. If ever the maxim ‘careful what you wish for’ was spot on, it was that.”

While the celebrities are the names on the episode titles, it’s nice to hear from their plus-ones who they bring to dinner — partners, friends, family.

All the while, the gentle sound of cutlery on plates and loud laughter ensure a warm listening experience.