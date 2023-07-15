TV and Streaming Highlights: Cheer on the Girls in Green as the Women's World Cup kicks off

Saturday

The Saturday Game Live, RTÉ2, 5pm

Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage from Croke Park of Dublin v Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. Throw-in 5.30pm

I’m Not Like Everybody Else – The World of Ray Davies and the Kinks, BBC Two, 10.45pm

A profile of the maverick pop icon of the 60s - hailed now more than ever as one of the greatest songwriters Britain has ever produced. In a unique and revealing interview, he talks about his career, breakdowns, songwriting and sexuality.

Sunday

The Sunday Game Live, RTÉ2, 3.15pm

Joanne Cantwell presents live coverage from Croke Park of Kerry v Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. Throw-in 4.00pm

World On Fire, BBC One, 9pm

Sprawling World War 2 drama returns. The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert, while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina’s household, leaving her reeling.

Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America, BBC Two, 9pm

Louis Theroux meets the latest incarnation of the American far right: a political movement born out of the internet and increasingly making its presence felt on the political stage.

Monday

The Secret Genius of Modern Life, BBC Two, 7pm

Hannah Fry takes a look at the bank card, the digital key to accessing cash, and finds out how its extraordinary innovations have some surprising and sinister origins.

The Sixth Commandment, BBC One, 9pm

A meeting between an inspirational teacher and a charismatic student in Buckinghamshire ends up setting the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.

Inferno, BBC Two, 9pm

Chris Packham explores one of the darkest periods in Earth’s history: the worst mass extinction the planet has ever seen, when as much as 90% of all species died.

Tuesday

Mealladh na Mara, RTÉ One, 7pm

For generations, the sea has been a source of livelihoods, legends and wonder, but the sea can also be a place of immense danger. In this Irish language series from RTÉ the viewer is taken into the worlds of three very different people who have all felt lured by the sea since they were children. Ireland is surrounded by the ocean and many have a complex relationship to this volatile force of nature.

When Sharks Attack, BBC One, 8pm

After three recent fatal shark attacks in Egypt, this film investigates whether pressure from human activity and climate change is altering the behaviour of sharks.

Wednesday

Great British Railway Journeys, BBC Two, 6.30pm

Michael Portillo’s railway journey reaches the heart of the Warwickshire countryside, where work is underway the biggest project of new railway infrastructure in Britain for a hundred years: HS2.

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC One, 9pm

It’s the semi-final, and three utilitarian challenges stand in the way of a place in the final: the trench coat, cleaning products and boiler suits.

Iniúchadh, TG4, 9.30pm

The impact of world events has thrown Ireland's neutrality policy into the spotlight. In this programme Kevin Magee investigates what Irish neutrality really means at present and in the future. Is Irish neutrality likely to change and, is the country able to defend itself in the modern era?

Thursday

Fifa Women’s World Cup, RTÉ2 10.30am

It’s finally here. One of the biggest sporting events of the year kicks off this week and Evanne Ní Chuilinn presents live coverage of Australia v Republic of Ireland in Group B from Stadium Australia, Sydney. Kick off, 11.00am.

Contractors, TG4, 9.30pm

In the final episode one season is coming to an end while another is getting geared up to begin. The cows are moving indoors again while Eoin and Mary Kate get married. Peadar has bought a ram to provide new lambs in the spring. It's tree and hedge cutting season and the Farrellys and Thomas are flat out. It's time to review how the season went, how it could improve and if new kit is needed as the new one is just around the corner.

Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland, RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland weaves together the personal stories of ordinary men, women and children who were drawn – both willingly and unwillingly – into a conflict that spanned over thirty years. The series, which comes to RTÉ having just aired on the BBC, mixes extraordinary archive footage and emotionally compelling first-person testimonies to create an intimate, multi-generational portrait of Northern Ireland’s past, present and future with an emphasis on understanding and empathy for all points of view.

Friday

Fair City, RTÉ One, 8pm

A traffic accident causes mayhem in Carrigstown. Paul goes on the rampage. Fears grow for a missing Cass.

Mary O’Hara, TG4, 8pm

From her early days in Sligo to her current home on the Aran Islands, this one hour documentary tells the remarkable story of harpist and singer, Mary O'Hara who for many years was Ireland’s greatest music export. She performed at Carnegie Hall and in the Sydney Opera House, had her own BBC series and appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show. And then, with the world at her feet, she gave it all up. 12 years later she returned from obscurity, rose to the top of her game again, and then gave it all up for a second time. This one hour documentary tells Mary's remarkable story, in her own words.

John Torode’s Ireland, RTÉ2, 8.30pm

John hits the Wild Atlantic Way and two seaside towns with huge food reputations. In Cork’s Kinsale, local restaurateur Martin Shanahan takes him on a food tour and they make the ultimate fish soup from freshly caught fish back at Martin’s restaurant. Then it’s off to Dingle, Co Kerry.

The Deepest Breath. Courtesy of Netflix

Streaming

Underrated, Apple TV +, Friday

Fans of the Netflix Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, will enjoy Underrated, about basketball star Stephen Curry

The Deepest Breath, Netflix, Thursday

Champion freediver Alessia Zecchini fell in love with the sport as a child growing up in Italy, astounding coaches with her raw talent and determination in pool swims and open water contests before she was even old enough to legally compete. Irish adventurer turned expert safety diver Stephen Keenan, meanwhile, was raised near the sea. Despite their very different paths, the two would meet at the pinnacle of the competitive freediving world.