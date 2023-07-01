India Knight: 'I tend not to write anything personal anymore'

Nancy Mitford’sis a classic novel of the inter-war era.
It tells the story of the wildly romantic Linda Radlett who dreams of love, and an escape from her aristocratic country home.
The book has recently been given a modern makeover by journalist and author India Knight, whose novel,, is a contemporary retelling of the classic.
“I came into writing because I couldn’t do anything else. I always had a vague notion at the back of my head that I would become a translator from the French to the English and then I very quickly realised that nobody was going to ask me to translate Balzac, you ended up doing simultaneous translation at a conference about chemicals, so that was the end of that. The only other thing that I was reasonably competent in was typing and writing.”
A column inled to her first novel, , which was perceived as a roman-à-clef about her marriage to Jeremy Langmead with whom she has two sons.
“I tend not to write anything personal anymore,” she says of that experience. “At the time I was 28 or 29 and was really excited to be asked to write a book, I wish I could put myself back in that place. I purely enjoyed the pleasure of writing the book. I didn’t think, what are people going to think? Or are people going to think that’s an exact portrait of me or my husband or children? I just didn’t worry about it. I did it quite guilelessly. Of course, that sense of guilelessness erodes as you get older and, whatever work you produce, you start stressing out over. I try to exist in a state of semi-isolation. I still never read reviews. I lay my egg, the egg hatches and the chicken runs off and there’s nothing I can do about it.”
- India Knight will be at the West Cork Literary Festival on July 11, 8.30pm, at the Maritime Hotel.