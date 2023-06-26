How to get John and Francis Brennan's help for your business in new series of At Your Service

The brothers are looking for a variety of businesses including hotels, B&Bs, bars, restaurants, historic houses and caravan sites
How to get John and Francis Brennan's help for your business in new series of At Your Service

Renowned hoteliers John and Francis Brennan are searching for hospitality and tourist businesses to take part in the newest series of At Your Service for RTÉ One.

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 15:12
Maeve Lee

The Brennan brothers are calling on hospitality and tourist businesses to take part in the latest series of their popular show, At Your Service.

The RTÉ show sees renowned hoteliers John and Francis Brennan pass on their knowledge and understanding of the hospitality world to those who are looking to take their business to the next level.

The brothers are looking for a variety of businesses including hotels, B&Bs, bars, restaurants, historic houses and caravan sites. Ahead of the upcoming series, Francis Brennan said any of hospitality-based project will be considered, “as long as they will benefit from our advice”.

At Your Service is produced by Waddell Media for RTÉ and they are particularly looking for projects beginning in autumn of this year to start filming, with a view to opening or launching in Spring/Summer 2024.

“This new series is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with John and Francis to explore new approaches, systems and strategies to deliver a quality service for their customers," said Maggi Gibson, Executive Producer, Waddell Media.

"We’re planning to produce four one-hour programmes, following a different business in each episode.” 

At Your Service first aired in 2008 and since then, it has helped a variety of businesses across the country.

If you are the owner or manager of a hospitality business in Ireland and would like to get involved, you can contact Maggi Gibson, maggi@waddellmedia.com or Orla Cumming, orla@waddellmedia.com to find out more.

Read More

John Brennan: 'Places like Disney greet people but it's plastic. The Irish welcome is natural'

More in this section

Lewis Capaldi, Elton John and Cate Blanchett: Glastonbury 2023's best bits Lewis Capaldi, Elton John and Cate Blanchett: Glastonbury 2023's best bits
In pictures: One Day dance music event at the Marquee in Cork  In pictures: One Day dance music event at the Marquee in Cork 
FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC Peter Gabriel review: Brilliant blend of old and new at 3Arena, Dublin
HotelsHospitalityPerson: John BrennanPerson: Francis Brennan
<p>Ode To Joy at Crawford Art Gallery for Cork Midsummer Festival. Picture: Jed Niezgoda </p>

Ode To Joy review: Hugely enjoyable sign-language performance of Beethoven's banger 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd