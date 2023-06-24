TV and Streaming Highlights: Ancient Egypt by Train, and a look at Ireland's ancient history through DNA

SATURDAY

Ancient Egypt By Train

Channel 4, 9pm

In this unique travelogue, Professor Alice Roberts explores one of the world's oldest and greatest civilisations.

And she's doing it by train.

Her final rail trip takes her to upper Egypt and the city of Aswan, which played a key role in the creation of the country's ancient monuments - its quarries supplied the granite that built them.

Sport

All-Ireland hurling quarter finals — between Clare and Dublin and Tipperary and Galway, RTÉ2, 3.30pm

SUNDAY

Princess Anne: The Plot To Kidnap A Royal

Channel 4, 8pm

Mystifyingly omitted from Netflix’s The Crown, the story of how the late British Queen’s only daughter faced down a kidnapper is relayed in a new documentary. We learn how Ian Ball 'boxed' in the Princess’ limousine with his Ford Escort and then shot the driver and bodyguard.

Elton John at Glastonbury

BBC One, 9pm

He’s already said farewell to Ireland. Now the piano-man plays what is billed as his last ever show, at the popular UK rock festival.

Sport

Tailteann Cup semi-final Antrim v Meath, RTÉ2, 2pm; followed, on RTÉ One, by the preliminary senior football quarter-final Galway v Mayo

MONDAY

Ben Elton: The Great Railway Disaster

Channel 4, 8pm

This will make for strange viewing in Ireland, where public transport is light-years behind Britain. Nonetheless, it will be fascinating to hear left-wing stand-up Elton decry the fall-out from decades of under-investment in British rail.

We Hunt Together

BBC One, 11.40pm

When former child soldier Baba rescues Freddy from a sexual assault, something dark is ignited inside them in a taut thriller from Two Weeks To Live writer Gaby Hull.

Viva Ceol Tíre

TG4, 9pm

Country music videos filmed on location in Ireland and presented by Jo Ní Chéide. This week features Declan Nerney, Stacey Breen, Noel Boland, Sean Brennan, Shauna McStravock and Derek Ryan.

DSPCA Care Assistant Amy Keenan with Foster Coordinator Kayleigh Cumiskey and dog Gloria's pups; The Shelter Animal SOS; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ One

TUESDAY

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 7pm

A pregnant dog arrives at the shelter and foster mom Christa comes to the rescue and oversees the birth of nine puppies. As they arrive back to the shelter, foster coordinator Kayleigh is on a mission to find them homes.

Your Home Made Perfect

BBC Two, 8pm

Two architects compete using virtual reality to redesign Darren and Lee’s 1960s home. Will the couple choose Damion’s double-height hall or Laura’s micro-fluted glass bar? Presented by Angela Scanlon.

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8pm

Gar ruffles feathers in his search for a donor but propels Kira towards making Joan a secret offer. Dearbhla finds herself caught between the warring Allen sisters. Erica helps Georgie and Gwen make up but warns Anna she needs to make peace too.

WEDNESDAY

Dúirt Bean Liom

TG4, 8.30pm

Women discuss how their traditional roles have changed, regarding work, representation and safety, from the things that are difficult to imagine to what is still to be achieved.

In many countries, women, & girls in particular, are oppressed - Ireland is no exception, as was very clear to Clíodhna Ní Cheallacháin since she was a young girl.

There is a lot of talk about the lack of equity and representation in sports but Ciana Ní Churraoin shows that there is a place for all of us.

One woman who is willing to stand the ground and speak out for what she believes in is Máire Úna Ní Bheaglaoich.

The Trouble With Kanye

BBC Two, 9pm

Award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar investigates music’s most troubling story. How did Kanye West go from one of America’s most celebrated artists to a megaphone for hate and division?

THURSDAY

All Fired Up

RTÉ One, 7pm

To feed your inner cowboy, Nico is making some Grilled Sausages with Smoky Baked Beans and Cheesy Polenta. Then it’s a veggie superstar in the form of his Black Bean Burger with Chipotle Mayo and Avocado and he’ll show you how to transform chicken on the grill using your own Store Cupboard Flavour Salts that you can tweak to your own tastes. Make up a batch and level up your BBQ all summer

Face The Music

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

3-part observational documentary series from Animo TV that follows the students and teachers of The Royal Irish Academy of Music during a pivotal year in its 175-year history. In part two, we meet our students and teachers halfway through the academic year. Things are starting to get very real.

Another chance to catch this episode of DNA Caillte, exploring how DNA research is revealing the truth about Ireland's early inhabitants; DNA Caillte; Friday, 8pm; TG4

FRIDAY

DNA Caillte

TG4, 8pm

Another chance to catch this episode exploring how DNA research is revealing the truth about Ireland's early inhabitants.

Some 10,000 years ago dark-skinned, blue-eyed people roamed our forests.

Thousands of years later, they were replaced by a new wave of settlers that introduced a dynamic new technology — farming.

Now, Dr Lara Cassidy of Trinity College Dublin has uncovered a shocking secret about a man who was buried at the centre of Newgrange, our most sacred ancient monument. Her discovery gives an astonishing insight into the culture and beliefs of the people of Ireland around 3000 BC.

John Torode’s Ireland

RTÉ2, 8.30pm

It may be a small country, but Ireland’s lush green fields and rich coastline form one of the greatest natural leaders in the world.

In this 6-part journey Masterchef Judge John Torode tours, tastes and cooks his way through a country which boasts some of the best produce on earth and where the food scene is now buzzing.

Queen Of Oz

BBC One, 9.30pm

The heartwarmingly irreverent rom-com continues. Prince Frederick (Freddie), Georgie's golden child of a brother and heir to the British throne, arrives from London with some unwelcome news from their parents.

John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

STREAMING

The Witcher, season 3

Netflix, Thursday

Henry Cavill dons his fantastical man-bun one last time to play monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Prime Video, Friday

John Krasinski takes his bows in the farewell season of the international thriller based on the Tom Clancy bestsellers where up-and-coming CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, is thrust into dangerous field assignments. Also stars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly.