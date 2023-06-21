Chemical Brothers finally shake off viral curse to rock Cork

It’s been years in the making but electronic music pioneers the Chemical Brothers have finally brought their block rockin’ beats back to Leeside.
Some people had held on to their tickets since they went on sale in 2019 for the summer of 2020. That show was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The rescheduled gig last summer was also cancelled when the band themselves came down with a dose of the virus, with their Glastonbury show also getting the chop as a result.
But, the third time is the charm, and what a charm it was.
Support on Wednesday night came from Galway producer Kettama and veteran DJ James Holroyd, a regular at Chemical Brothers shows over the years.
The band is renowned for its 3D projections and visuals of angels, dancers and disco balls throughout the set.
A little bit of this was lost in the fact that even though they weren’t on stage until 9pm, it was still bright out on the longest day of the year.
They make good use of the screens on stage and the imagery is pretty spectacular so much of the impact still lands.
It isn’t subtle — they never have been — but there’s no doubting the impact they have had across electronic music over the decades, and there is also no doubting the enthusiasm and euphoria of an audience that waited three years for this concert to finally take place.
For Musgrave Park, there are still quite a few shows to go.
Kodaline are next on stage here on Friday, before the 2 Johnnies (Saturday), Florence + the Machine (Monday), and then the Chemical Brothers’ long-time contemporaries The Prodigy bring down the curtain on the venue on Wednesday June 28.