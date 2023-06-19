Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig as Alex Turner ordered to rest

The band were due to play for 40,000 people at Dublin’s Marlay Park on Tuesday
Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig as Alex Turner ordered to rest

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is suffering from laryngitis. Picture: Paddy Cartwright

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 15:33
Maeve Lee

Arctic Monkeys have announced the cancellation of their Marlay Park gig one day before Alex Turner and co were due to take to the stage at the Dublin venue.

In a statement posted online on Monday, the British band said they were “extremely sorry” to have to cancel the gig. They went on to explain that frontman Alex Turner is currently suffering from laryngitis and has been ordered to rest.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow,” the statement read.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans.” 

 

The statement also said that all refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.

The band was due to play for 40,000 people at Dublin’s Marlay Park. It marked the start of a series of concerts at the venue including performances from Dermot Kennedy and The Weekend.

