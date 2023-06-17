Christy Moore Live at the Marquee Review: Mercurial magic from the champion of acoustic folk

How does Christy Moore remember all those words, eyes closed singing and reciting around 10,000 words in two of the most joyful hours we’ve ever enjoyed in the Marquee?

Could Shakespeare recite his hit eyes closed? Total recall. He’s the Annie of Irish folk. It’s just one of his many blessed mysteries. He truly has the Gods in his pocket.

With thunder and lightning threatening earlier in the day, we were hoping that Christy’s show in Cork’s Marquee would enjoy a degree of calm between the storms. The Gods smiled.

Mercurial, magical and never one to pull his punches when a point of principle is at stake, Christy Moore really is so much more than Ireland’s undisputed champion of acoustic folk music.

Yes, his sold-out Saturday night show at the Marquee was a thing of musical beauty from start to finish, but it was a lot more than that too. It was also a moment to reflect on the big issues currently facing Irish society, not least homelessness.

He’s not just shaking a rhetorical fist at authorities. He’s doing as much as one person can do. When Christy plays Dublin’s Vicar Street in July, the entire proceeds will go to the homeless charity Focus Ireland.

At the Marquee, his passion is evident when he reflects on all the people currently homeless in Ireland.

“I saw a woman begging on the streets on my way here today, she was in an awful way,” said Christy. “I’d like to sing this song for her. It’s called Lemon Sevens, which are tablets that some people crush and smoke.”

He also played ‘They’re Afraid To Use Their Name’, a new song written by Bandon’s Martin Leahy, urging people to visit YouTube to view ‘Everyone Needs A Home’, the protest song Martin sings outside the Dáil every week.

He’s adored everywhere. An RTÉ poll placed Christy as Ireland’s greatest living musician. He’s certainly adored in the Marquee, where he’s the fastest act to sell out every year. He’s also the only act to have played here every year since its launch in 2005.

He’s loved like a local for a good reason.

“This is my 17th time playing in this tent. I tried to have a song ready for last year’s show. I have it [The Big Marquee] ready for ye tonight.” Huge applause, namechecking everyone listed in the Cork phonebook, from The Two Norries, John Spillane, Breda Twomey and the Cork Examiner.

As he did last year, Christy played solo, though he’s bigger than any 15-piece band.

The songs are huge: Ordinary Man, Delirium Tremens, City of Chicago, Viva la Quinta Brigada, Lisdoonvarna, Ride On, Beeswing,. Lingo Politico (I Hate Politicians), Pagan Ritual (Albert Niland’s song with the huge singalong ‘Sail On Jimmy’ chorus) and Sonny (dedicated to Christy Dignam).

Incredible repertoire, but his personality is even bigger than the songs. Down these parts, he can do no wrong. He walks on water.