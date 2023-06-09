Young People's Books: Characters in the wrong stories, and other weird happenings

It's June and unbelievably, we are halfway through the year already!

If young readers have found it hard to stick to their reading resolutions or haven’t been able to find the right book for them in 2023 so far, a halfway point is often a good time to turn over a new page.

Variety is the spice of life and we certainly have tried to find a book to appeal to as many readers as possible this month, so hopefully you will find a book to help you start afresh.

June’s recommended reading features a runaway book, sibling rivalries, a lost mermouse, a botanical-themed adventure and a 90s rap battle. Something to please everyone!

VERY YOUNG READERS

Imagine If … Fruits! by Aya Watanabe

Imagine If … Fruits! by Aya Watanabe (Templar Publishing).

You may think that fruits are a boring food, so here is a book that encourages readers to see beyond the obvious.

Imagine if bananas weren’t just bananas, but a super-slippy slide! Or imagine if juicy round oranges were bicycle wheels!

Turning the ordinary into the extraordinary, this is a joyful and interactive board book for babies and toddlers that makes fruit lots of fun for even the fussiest eaters.

The Book who Wanted to be Loved by John Bittles and Rebecca Elliott

The Book who Wanted to be Loved by John Bittles and Rebecca Elliott (No Alibis Press) is a story that will certainly tempt you to make a trip to your local bookshop.

Taking place in a bookshop, a lonely book grows impatient waiting to be bought by the right customer.

They set off into the mysterious outside world, seeking someone to share its stories with.

Produced by No Alibis, beloved Belfast independent bookshop, this tale for readers aged 4+ will also be enjoyed by booklovers of all ages.

Stop! That’s not my Story by Smriti Halls and Erika Meza

Stop! That’s not my Story by Smriti Halls and Erika Meza (Simon & Schuster) is another book-themed tale, following a brave reader who accidently finds herself tumbling into the wrong story.

Fleeing hungry bears, a giant and a big bad wolf dressed as a granny, the reader begins to wonder when she will find her own story.

An inspiring reminder that we can always be the heroes of our own story, for readers aged 5+.

Little Big Sister by Eoin Colfer and Celia Ivey

Little Big Sister by Eoin Colfer and Celia Ivey (Little Island Books).

Early readers aged 6+ will enjoy this tale of sibling dynamics and self-confidence.

Starr has always been there to look after and guide younger sister Babe.

However, when Babe begins to outgrow Starr, who is a Little Person, Starr’s confidence takes a knock.

A story highlighting the importance of not placing limitations on yourself, even if the world tries to.

Welcome to our Table by Laura Mucha, Ed Smith, and Harriet Lynas

MORE CONFIDENT READERS

Welcome to our Table by Laura Mucha, Ed Smith, and Harriet Lynas (Nosy Crow) is a non-fiction celebration of what children eat around the world, for readers aged 7+.

This interesting guide to all things edible looks at common foods shared across cultures, as well as exploring delicacies unique to specific countries.

A fabulous book to get mouths watering and children of all ages interested in global cuisine.

Adventuremice: Mermouse Mystery by Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre

Adventuremice: Mermouse Mystery by Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre (David Fickling Books).

When Pedro joined the Adventuremice, the brave mice who protect the Mouse Islands and its inhabitants, he was filled with expectations of escapes on the sea.

He had never expected however, that he would end up rescuing a little mermouse washed up from a storm.

Adventure-seeking readers aged 7+ will love this tiny tale of bravery.

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door by Pari Thomson and Elisa Paganelli

TWEENAGERS AND BEYOND

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door by Pari Thomson and Elisa Paganelli (Macmillan Children’s Books).

When Daisy’s Ma, an awardwinning journalist, disappears while investigating a story in the Amazon, Daisy soon realises her own life is in danger.

A daring escape from boarding school and a chase through Kew Gardens in London leads Daisy to a secret botanical world, leaving her wondering what magic Ma has been hiding from her all her life.

An absolute pageturner for fantasy fans aged 9–12, with an environmental twist.

Kofi and the Rap Battle Summer by Jeffrey Boakye

Kofi and the Rap Battle Summer by Jeffrey Boakye (Faber).

Regular mischief-maker Kofi is thrilled to discover his best friend, Kelvin has a talent for rap and a photographic memory.

With his moneymaking mind springing into action, Kofi comes up with a plot to make the boys rich and popular.

Filled with 90’s nostalgia, this is a laugh-a-minute story not to be missed by readers aged 12+.

My Brother George by Kelly & Zoey Allen and Tara O’Brien

PRIDE MONTH MUST-READS

And finally, as June is the month of Pride, here are some special recommendations of stories with LGBTQ+ themes.

My Brother George by Kelly & Zoey Allen and Tara O’Brien (UClan Publishing) explores ways of expressing gender, as Molly explains why her brother George is often misunderstood.

George is funny, brave, and always looking for adventure, but sometimes others find his gender identity confusing.

A gentle story showing the importance of not making assumptions and staying true to yourself for readers 5+.

Cinder & Ella by Barbara Slade and Lucía Soto

Cinder & Ella by Barbara Slade and Lucía Soto (Owlet Press) is a retelling of the classic tale of Cinderella.

Cinder lives with her mean stepmother and lazy stepbrothers, meanwhile Princess Ella dreads attending her ball to find a husband.

When the pair meet, they fall instantly in love, until the chiming clock drags Ella away, leaving behind only a dainty shoe. A fairy tale with a twist about finding the perfect fit for you, for readers 7+.

Just Like Everyone Else by Sarah Hagger-Holt

Just Like Everyone Else by Sarah Hagger-Holt (Usborne Publishing).

Aidan spends most of his time doing his best to blend in.

But fitting in isn’t always easy, especially because Aidan has been having some confusing feelings about his sexuality.

On top of this, Aidan’s mum has agreed to become a surrogate for her friends Justin and Atif.

How can Aidan be like everyone else, with a family that forces him to stand out? A story of family and identity for readers aged 12+.

The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar

The Dos and Donuts of Love by Adiba Jaigirdar (Hodder Children’s Books).

Shireen Malik’s dreams come true when she snags a coveted spot on the Junior Irish Baking Show, giving her a platform to showcase her baking skills and free advertising for her family’s small donut shop.

Things get tricky when it turns out, not only that her ex-girlfriend is also a contestant, but they’re are paired up for the very first challenge, forcing them to depend on each other or face elimination.

Perfect for teens aged 15+, must be read while eating donuts.