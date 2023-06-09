Young People's Books: Characters in the wrong stories, and other weird happenings

It's June and unbelievably, we are halfway through the year already!
If young readers have found it hard to stick to their reading resolutions or haven’t been able to find the right book for them in 2023 so far, a halfway point is often a good time to turn over a new page.
Variety is the spice of life and we certainly have tried to find a book to appeal to as many readers as possible this month, so hopefully you will find a book to help you start afresh.
June’s recommended reading features a runaway book, sibling rivalries, a lost mermouse, a botanical-themed adventure and a 90s rap battle. Something to please everyone!
(Nosy Crow) is a non-fiction celebration of what children eat around the world, for readers aged 7+.
This interesting guide to all things edible looks at common foods shared across cultures, as well as exploring delicacies unique to specific countries.
A fabulous book to get mouths watering and children of all ages interested in global cuisine.
(Macmillan Children’s Books).
When Daisy’s Ma, an awardwinning journalist, disappears while investigating a story in the Amazon, Daisy soon realises her own life is in danger.
A daring escape from boarding school and a chase through Kew Gardens in London leads Daisy to a secret botanical world, leaving her wondering what magic Ma has been hiding from her all her life.
An absolute pageturner for fantasy fans aged 9–12, with an environmental twist.
(Hodder Children’s Books).
Shireen Malik’s dreams come true when she snags a coveted spot on the Junior Irish Baking Show, giving her a platform to showcase her baking skills and free advertising for her family’s small donut shop.
Things get tricky when it turns out, not only that her ex-girlfriend is also a contestant, but they’re are paired up for the very first challenge, forcing them to depend on each other or face elimination.
Perfect for teens aged 15+, must be read while eating donuts.
- For even more reading recommendations of LGBTQ+ inclusive stories, check out this year’s 2023 Pride Reading Guide. This reading guide features over 200 stories for babies to teens that are inclusive of LGBTQ+ people, history, culture, and experiences. An excellent resource for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies seeking more diverse stories. Available download for free at childrensbooksireland.ie.