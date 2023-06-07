Harry Styles FAQ: Slane transport, parking, setlist, delays, etc 

Harry Styles is headlining Slane Castle's annual all-day extravaganza this weekend, in Co Meath, after the event took a covid-era hiatus.

Slane owner Lord Charles Mountbatten addressed online hubbub around the announcement from, shall we say, "more seasoned" rock gig-goers, by comparing him directly to the old gods: “Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue. He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones.”

When's it happening?

This Saturday, June 10, at Slane Castle in Co Meath, doors at 2pm, kickoff at 2.30pm, and the event is scheduled to on until midnight - so make plans to stay fed and watered.

What about afterwards?

Slane is a rural village and attendees at previous gigs have complained about the long time it takes to get out of the area after concerts. Expect big traffic delays after the gig finishes and ensure your car or other transport is stocked with fuel, food, drinks, pillows, etc, especially if travelling with younger fans.

Attendees at the Harry Styles concert will inevitably face delays while leaving Slane after the concert. Picture: iStock

What songs will Harry play?

Expect a mix of hits from across Styles' three solo albums, with the bulk of the set coming from his most recent Harry's House. Lately, concerts have also featured two One Direction songs, 'Stockholm Syndrome' and 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

Any tickets left?



Officially sold out - a new generation takes the pilgrimage for the first time, as 80,000 attendees, predominantly young fans, are expected. However, some resale/return tickets may still be available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be sold digitally and show up immediately in your Ticketmaster account for use on the day via the ticketing giant's app - so have that ready, and make sure your phone is fully charged.

Who else is on?

The event kicks off at 2.30pm. Support comes from UK indie darlings Wet Leg, Irish pop-rockers Inhaler, legendary Irish DJ Annie MacManus, and a solo set from Styles' guitarist Mitch Rowland.

What's the craic with under-18s?

Under-18s can attend the gig if accompanied by parent or guardian over 25 - unaccompanied minors will be refused entry.

GETTING THERE

Slane Castle in Co Meath

What's the best way to get up to Slane?

Promoters MCD are encouraging people to use public transport in the first instance - ticket holders will have been emailed with a selection of transport options, including coaches and so on - Bus Éireann Expressway are among the many providers laying on coaches from locations around the country.

What if we're driving?

You'll have to pay in advance for parking - done via the Evntz service. Parking prices are around €30.

There'll be four official car parks: Green, Blue Red, and Pink, and all public car and bus parks are about a twenty-minute walk from site.

Holders of accessibility tickets have been emailed with full information for the accessibility car park.

Slane village itself will be closed off with roadblocks from 6am on Saturday, with gardaí running a tight ship, traffic-wise: roadside parking is strictly forbidden and 24-hour towing and clamping will be in operation.

What's the best route to take?

From Cork, the drive usually takes about 3 hours, but drivers should be aware of and make plans for traffic and other delays.

From Dublin, Slane usually takes an hour.

Harry Styles still usually plays a couple of One Direction songs. Picture: PA Wire

PROPER PREPARATION

How should I prepare for a festival like this?

Make sure your ticket is in your Ticketmaster account - including making sure that any gifted tickets have been transferred over, or double-checking that your resale ticket is there.

Have your phone fully charged, with brightness up during the process of scanning tickets at the gates. Battery packs are also a good move.

Make sure you and your travel party - especially if minors are involved - have some sort of open communication in case someone gets lost. Open a group chat in the messaging app of your choice and agree on a visible and recognisable meeting place onsite, in case anyone's battery runs out.

Make sure you have ID handy - you'll need it for adult admission, as well as the use of the various bars onsite.

Bags will be needed for the long day, of course, but as is standard, nothing bigger than A4-size will be allowed onsite, so pack lightly and tightly.

Food and drink will be available onsite via vendors, and a number of free water points will be available, so bring that bottle and keep it topped up.

How should I dress?

For the infamously changeable Irish weather - especially at festival season. The early weather forecast for Slane indicates highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, but rain showers are also possible.

Slane Castle sits amid rocky, hilly territory, and a no-heels/sandals policy is in action - flat and comfortable footwear is the watchword.

Feather boas seem to be the Styles' fan accessory of choice, so much so that some shops were reporting depleted stocks.

What am I not allowed to bring?

The list of forbidden items is available here.

BEING THERE

Is this a camping festival?

Nope. In time-honoured Slane tradition, this is a one-day festival with no on-site camping.

The scene at a previous concert at Slane. Picture: Chris Bacon/PA

Is there anywhere nearby to stay overnight?

Attendees have been advised to arrange accommodation well in advance - and to get there early on the day, even if booked and reserved.

Patrons at the nearby Slane Castle Camping - unaffiliated with promoters and organisers - are strongly advising patrons: "Guests must arrive before 6am on Saturday morning (June 10), as road blocks are in place and we cannot guarantee access."

HEADING HOME

Reckon there'll be delays heading back?

Absolutely. As mentioned, they're inevitable, with 80,000 people filing out of the vicinity of a small village. Plan accordingly.