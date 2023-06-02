The 2 Johnnies release new single about 'the worst thing that can happen a Cork person'

Inspired by real events, their latest track is all about what the pair describe as a Cork person's worst nightmare
The Two Johnnies. Picture: Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 09:09
Maeve Lee

While they may be best known for the podcast, Tipperary natives the 2 Johnnies have a couple of hits under their belt too.

Inspired by real events, their latest track is all about Cork city and a scenario that the pair describe as a Cork person’s worst nightmare.

It follows other releases such as 'When I Play for the County' and 'Junior B All Star'.

‘The Lights of Cork City’ tells the tale of a night out in — you guessed it — Cork City where a visit to Reardens leads to a romantic love story.

“The song is about the worst thing that can possibly happen to someone from Cork — falling for somebody who is not from Cork,” explains one-half of the 2 Johnnies, Johnny B.

“Cork is a city close to us. [It’s] a great night out. Lots of Tipp lads go to Cork — go for pints, go looking for love and other things.

“We know people from our hometown of Cahir in Tipperary who have gone and have married [a Cork person] and they’re down in Cork and they’re even picking up Cork accents.” 

The lyrics include plenty of Cork references and well-known spots like the Brog, Washington Street, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and more.

“Lots of things get mentioned. We have Shandon; we had a big debate as to whether Ringaskiddy would technically class itself as Cork City or not…talking about Patrick Street, about pints of Beamish, talking about the Echo boys or the Echo men; the buskers and all of the things we see in Cork.” 

Of course, there is also a reference to the one and only Roy Keane “I think he would disapprove if he heard it,” says Johnny B.

Ahead of their sell-out Musgrave Park show the 2 Johnnies have released a new single and music video set in Cork 
The new song comes ahead of the 2 Johnnies Pints in a Field at Musgrave Park where the duo promises plenty of the usual podcast fun as well as performances from Swedish DJ Basshunter.

“We are absolutely buzzing. We can’t believe that we’re going to be pulling off all this mad stuff. A dream: chicken sh*t bingo, Basshunter — we had a thread about him on the podcast and now he’s coming to Ireland and playing with us,” says Johnny B of the event.

Girl group B*Witched will also be stopping by to play their 1998 hit.

“We had them at our live podcast in London. Savage craic. When they sing ‘C’est La Vie’ the whole place is going to fall down. Musgrave Park will never be the same.”

the 2 johnniesPlace: Musgrave Park
