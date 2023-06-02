10 new books for June: Novels, kids, family advice, food, etc  

Welcome To Dead Town, Raven McKay, by Eibhlís Carcione (June 1)

When her parents disappear, 12-year-old Raven McKay is put into foster care with Kitty Stromsoe in the town of Grave's Pass, a place where pooka horses, ghosts and ghouls and ordinary people live side by side. Debut novel for younger readers from the Cork woman best known for her Irish poetry.

Pageboy, by Elliot Page (June 6)

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy shares his story in a memoir about love, family, fame, and how he gradually discovered himself as a trans person.

Home Is Where The Start Is, by Richard Hogan (June 8)

Irish Examiner columnist Richard Hogan shares his essential guide for anyone who wants to break free from cycles of family dysfunction.

The Bee Sting, by Paul Murray (June 8)

Family, fortune, and the struggle to be a good person are the focus of this novel that wonders if a single moment of bad luck can change the direction of a life – and if there’s still time for a happy ending.

Hazel Gaynor, author. Photograph Moya Nolan

The Last Lifeboat, by Hazel Gaynor (June 13)

Inspired by a true story, the events of one night, and the eight unimaginable days that follow, binds two women together in unforgettable ways.

Grand: Becoming my mother's daughter, by Noelle McCarthy (June 15)

A debut memoir about mothers and daughters, drinking, birth and loss, running away and homecoming from Cork writer Noelle McCarthy.

Ordinary Human Failings, by Megan Nolan (June 15)

Set in 1990s London, this follows a reporter who begins to investigate an Irish family implicated in an atrocious crime.

Pinch of Nom: Budget by Kate and Kay Allinson (June 22)

Seventy-five recipes that are easy on the wallet from the authors of the bestselling Pinch of Nom series.

Sunburn, by Chloe Michelle Howarth (June 22)

Small-town Ireland is under the spotlight in this portrayal of first love and adolescent anxiety from debut Cork author Chloe Michelle Howarth.

The Rachel Incident, by Caroline O’Donoghue (June 22)

When Rachel falls in love with her married professor, over the course of a year she is faced with impossible choices and a lie that can't be taken back.