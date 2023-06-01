10 new TV & streaming shows for June: Roy Keane, Black Mirror, and more... 

Back From The Brink, RTÉ One, Sunday, June 4

New two-part series assembled in Cork. Derek Mooney presents environmental good news stories from around Europe, about some of the successes in boosting wildlife at a time when the biodiversity crisis is huge issue. Barn owls in Ireland and bison in Sweden are among the stars.

Derek Mooney hosts Back from the Brink on RTÉ One.

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, BBC Two, June 4

Superb documentary on Nan Goldin, the photographer involved in New York's LGBT & arts scenes in the 1980s. She also documented the devastation of the Aids epidemic, and more recently led the fight against the infamous opioid-selling Sackler family of Purdue Pharma.

Catherine Agbaje is an Irish estate agent taking part in Love Island, on Virgin Media.

Love Island, Virgin, June 5

Whatever about the winter shenanigans, Mallorca in the summer feels like the proper environment for TV’s ultimate guilty pleasure. Maya Jama is on presentation duties, while we’ll have at least one Irish contestant in real estate agent Catherine Agbaje.

The Idol, Sky Atlantic/Now, June 5

This new series may have been slated by critics after its Cannes premiere, but there’s probably more than enough to tempt you in anyway. For instance, the show was created by and stars Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, as well as featuring Lily-Rose Depp as the pop star who gets involved with a nightclub impresario. Look away now if you’ll be outraged by the sex scenes.

Faraway Fields: Corkman Johnny Walsh joins fellow fishing folk in Gambia on RTÉ One.

Faraway Fields, RTÉ One, June 7

Irish people try their profession in the more difficult circumstances of other countries. First up, Cork fisherman Johnny Walsh is in the Gambia joining local communities plying their trade in wooden boats and overfished waters.

The Overlap on Tour Ireland, Sky Max/Now, June 14

Pundit buddies Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher begin their new series in the greatest city in the history of the world, ever. While in his hometown, Keane brings the bantz buddies to visit his former clubs Rockmount and Cobh Ramblers, as well as a tour of Mayfield and a trip to Blarney Castle.

The Full Monty: Talitha Wing and Robert Carlyle star in the Disney+ sequel to the 90s striptease hit.

The Full Monty, Disney+, June 14

Eight-part series set 25 years after the original film about the Sheffield factory workers who form a male striptease troupe. Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy are among the original cast reprising their roles for a show that’s set against the backdrop of Britain’s problems with unemployment and a neglected NHS.

Black Mirror, Netflix, June 15

Ben Barnes and Salma Hayek in Black Mirror on Netflix.

Season six of Charlie Brooker’s unsettling tales will have five new episodes, featuring the likes of Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, and Aaron Paul.

Untameable, RTÉ One, June 15

Ciarán Hinds narrates Colm Tóibín’s script on a documentary that combines Seamus Heaney's bog poems with a look at the state of Ireland’s boglands. It also delves into the conflict between those who want to continue traditional turf cutting, and others who want to preserve the areas.

And Just Like That Sky Comedy/Now, June 22

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That.

The Sex and the City spinoff returns for a second season. It also seems that rifts have been mended and contracts sorted for the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.