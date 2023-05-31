Warhol, Banksy, and Bacon feature in spectacular sales exhibition in Castlemartyr 

For the next few weeks, Castlemartyr Resort in Co Cork has been transformed into what can surely lay claim to be the most stunning art gallery in the country. The sun gods smiled as the Art and Soul international art and sculpture fair was launched in the lushly-landscaped grounds of the hotel last weekend in its first outing to Cork.

The inspired collaboration between art dealer Gormleys and the luxury five-star resort has been months in the making, and showcases more than 250 artworks by some of the biggest names in international and Irish art. While the eye will naturally be drawn to the works of Dali, Warhol, Haring and Bacon, the creatively choreographed exhibition of 80 large sculptures and installations in the grounds is the real spectacle, offering visitors an opportunity to get up close and personal with the work of some of the finest sculptors working today, including Irish artists such as Bob Quinn, Paddy Campbell, Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock and Orla de Brí.

All of the featured artworks are for sale, with prices ranging from €1,000 up to €450,000, but the event is also free for the public, making the artworks accessible to visitors of all ages. Previous events in Russborough House in Wicklow and the Culloden Hotel in Belfast attracted more than 10,000 visitors.

Freedom from the Treadmill, Patrick O'Reilly, is one of the sculptures that will feature at Art and Soul at the Castlemartyr Resort.

“It’s hard to imagine a world without art…. Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of the Castlemartyr Resort,” says Oliver Gormley of Gormleys.

Inside, the winding corridors of the hotel have been transformed into a gallery featuring an impressive selection of artworks from international artists including Roy Lichtenstein and Banksy and Irish artists such as Maser, Peter Monaghan and Lola Donoghue.

‘Blue-chip’ art for sale includes Warhol’s Superman with a price tag of €242,000, while Damien Hirst’s Spot painting ‘This is what they thought’, is a veritable snip at €14,000.

For those who may not have the wherewithal to purchase, the joy is in looking. It was wonderful to wander around the grounds and see youngsters taking pictures of Ian Pollock’s bronze corvids on their smartphones and girls in their communion dresses staring in wonder at Patrick O’Reilly’s glorious bear, dog and doll sculptures.

Art and Soul will be open to the public daily from 11am–7pm until Jun 18, with a programme of artists’ talks and daily guided tours.

www.gormleys.ie

www.castlemartyrresort.ie

Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly, 1984, is a screenprint priced at €224,000.

Fancy a purchase? Six artworks in Castlemartyr

Andy Warhol. Grace Kelly (FS II.305), 1984. €224,000: One of the world’s most iconic artists, Warhol’s fame continues to endure. This screen print of the legendary Irish-American actress is from an edition of 225 and captures the golden age of Hollywood glamour. The work was commissioned for a fundraiser for the Institute of Contemporary Art in Pennsylvania, where Andy Warhol and Grace Kelly both hailed from.

Banksy, Stop and Search is priced at €99,000.

Banksy. Stop and Search. €99,000: The Scarlet Pimpernel of the art world, this elusive British artist’s work has far outstripped its guerilla-type origins to command big sums. He continues to stir up controversy though, with his in-situ graffiti pieces. This print featuring Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz is a satirical take on the British government’s controversial ‘stop and search’ legislation introduced in the 1980s.

Damien Hirst, Mickey – Glitter.

Damien Hirst. Mickey - Glitter (Large), 2016. €57,000: One of the original YBAs (Young British Artists) who emerged in the late ’80s, Hirst is now very much part of the establishment and his work continues to be hugely popular. His Mickey and Minnie series of artworks are considered a creative extension of Hirst’s familiar spot paintings. “[They] represent happiness and the joy of being a kid and I have reduced the shapes down to the basic elements of a few simple spots,” according to the artist.

Patrick O'Reilly, Reveries of the solitary walker.

Patrick O’Reilly. Reveries of the solitary walker. €59,000: Kilkenny-born O’Reilly’s work is included in museums and private collections internationally and he is also known for his large-scale public commissions. His distinctive bears can be seen around the world, including a Strolling Bear in Paris and a bear wearing a tutu in Cape Town. He has spoken of how teddy bears are ‘universal’ symbols personifying innocence, companionship and trust.

Orla de Bri, Bound.

Orla de Brí. Bound. Bronze. €79,000: The Meath artist works in bronze, steel and fibreglass and has worked on a wide range of large-scale public sculptures. She also created the distinctive sculpture for the roof of the restored Bevelly Castle, in Cobh, Co Cork, comprising a three-metre human figure and a five-metre 24ct gold-leaf tree. The themes of how we analyse ourselves, relate to other people, and connect with our surroundings are central to her work.

Ian Pollock, This Must Be The Place.

Ian Pollock. This Must Be The Place. Bronze on stainless steel base. €32,000: The Dublin-born artist is primarily self-taught and has been fascinated with the process of sculpting in bronze since a visit to a foundry as a teenager. His striking renderings of crows capture the innate cleverness and mischievous nature of the ubiquitous corvids. His work can be found in the collections of the Office of Public Works and UCD and private collections in Europe and the US.