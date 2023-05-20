Book review: Anne Griffin's latest a compelling read with a speck of hope

- The Island of Longing
- Anne Griffin
- Sceptre, £14.99
We learn about Rosie’s job in Dun Laoghaire ferry port, her married life as the mother of two children, and her recent return to Roaring Bay, at first short term, and then on a more open-ended basis, to ply her trade back and forth across the channel between the island and the mainland. Between life and death, too, as in Greek myth, because aboard the Aoibhneas is where Rosie feels closest to Saoirse: “I could sense her beside me at the helm.”
Griffin delays disclosure of the circumstances of Saoirse’s disappearance and, for much of the novel, it is referred to only obliquely. Although plot-hungry readers are given a scant trail of breadcrumbs, told from Saoirse’s point of view and dropped amid chapter breaks throughout the text, mostly we are left waiting, like Rosie, in a fog of not knowing.
Simultaneously, the writing is deliberately nebulous, and there is what feels like an unnecessary subplot about the family’s ferry business. While reflective of her protagonist’s rudderless limbo state, Griffin’s choices mean that, during the first half of the book, the pace can falter at times, and the narrative pull is not as strong as it becomes later.
Approximately halfway through the novel, we are granted some clarity. Although we do not yet learn the full truth, we are at last provided with the salient details from Rosie’s point of view.
Timings. Locations. Witnesses. The futile search. The Garda investigation that runs all too quickly into the sand. The daily grind of crushing fear. And, as far as everyone else in the family is concerned, Rosie’s delusional belief that Saoirse might still be found alive.
It is in the second half of the book that the