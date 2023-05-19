Sunshine on the bookshelf: The best books for children and teens this month

May marks the official start of summer, the perfect time to start thinking about books and reading lists for the holidays. Today, we’re looking at some of the best books for children and teens published this month, with something in here for every age and interest.

For early readers, we have an underwater adventure, a time-travel story, a retelling of Aesop’s Fables and the arrival of Dog Man as Gaeilge! For 10-plus, a brilliant title about the death of a childhood friend and a story about an unlikely hero gaining superpowers. Finally for older readers, an LGBTQ+ coming of age story and a thrilling new murder mystery.

The Pain in the Chest by Áine Murray and Bronagh Lee

The Pain in the Chest by Áine Murray and Bronagh Lee (The O’Brien Press), for readers aged four-plus, is an insightful debut on anxiety, exploring how focusing on the ‘what ifs’ can keep us from experiencing life at its fullest. Featuring eye-catching illustrations, we follow a little girl who is constantly held back from trying new things by the pain in her chest. A useful story for little readers who can find their worries overwhelming.

You’re So Amazing! by James & Lucy Catchpole and Karen George

You’re So Amazing! by James & Lucy Catchpole and Karen George (Faber & Faber), also for four-plus, is the story of Joe, a fantastic no-nonsense character, who knows he is amazing — because everyone keeps telling him so. But Joe doesn’t see what’s so brilliant, brave and inspiring about doing ordinary things with a physical disability. Thoughtful and very funny, Joe makes us all think twice about our response to disability.

A Limerick Fairytale’ written by Gráinne O’Brien

A Limerick Fairytale by Gráinne O’Brien and Lena Stawowy (The O’Brien Press), ages four-plus, is a retelling of ‘Cinderella’ that puts the city of Limerick on centre stage. Prince Hugo is desperate to find a perfect Princess. During a ball in Curraghchase House, he meets his match in Limerella; who promptly ignores his advances. Perfect for readers who love a tale with a twist, with fabulous illustrations showcasing some of Limerick’s most famous spots.

My Brother is an Avocado by Tracy Darnton and Yasmeen Ismail

My Brother is an Avocado by Tracy Darnton and Yasmeen Ismail (Simon & Schuster), ages four-plus, is a must for families expecting a new arrival. To help Big Sister understand the progress of Mum’s pregnancy, Dad has explained that baby is a tiny seed that grows into a grape, an avocado, an onion, and eventually, a watermelon. The illustrations perfectly capture the wonder of Big Sister, bringing humour and levity to what can be a big change for older siblings.

Anthology of Aesop’s Animal Fables by Helen Ward

Anthology of Aesop’s Animal Fables by Helen Ward (Templar Books), for ages seven-plus, is a book that will delight adults and children alike. Beautifully rendered, this book recounts popular tales such as ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’, ‘The Vain Jackdaw’ and ‘The Lion and the Mouse’. Paired with classic illustrations, they become even more timeless. A stunning introduction to Aesop’s fables, suitable for independent readers or as a shared bedtime story.

Dog Man: An Leagan Woof-igiúil by Dav Pilkey and Máirín Ní Mhárta

Dog Man: An Leagan Woof-igiúil by Dav Pilkey and Máirín Ní Mhárta (Futa Fata), for ages seven-plus, is testament to the continued popularity of graphic novels. Part dog, part man, Dog Man is the ultimate crime fighting hero creating a new breed of justice. Agus anois, tá Gaeilge aige. This translation of a popular and funny tale is a great way to engage both fluent Irish readers and those hoping to improve.

The Thames and Tide Club: The Secret City by Katya Balen and Rachel Dean

The Thames and Tide Club: The Secret City by Katya Balen and Rachel Dean (Bloomsbury Children’s Books), for ages eight-plus is an underwater adventure, ideal for young readers eager to improve their skills. Clem, Ash and Zara are proud members of the Thames and Tide Mudlarking Club, spending weekends searching the banks of the river Thames. What starts as a regular Saturday evolves into something more dramatic, when a mysterious found object spreads chaos throughout London. A quirky tale that will be particularly enjoyed by anyone who appreciates a good, fish-themed pun.

The Boy Who Stole the Pharoah’s Lunch by Karen McCombie and Anneli

The Boy Who Stole the Pharoah’s Lunch by Karen McCombie and Anneli Bray (Barrington Stoke), for ages eight-plus, is an Egyptian time-travel adventure for history lovers. When Seth’s Egyptian mummy prank goes wrong, he regrettably finds himself not in detention, but transported back in time to Ancient Egypt. Funny and full of fascinating facts, this twist in time story is published in an accessible format for dyslexic and reluctant readers.

Finn Jones Was Here by Simon James Green and Jennifer Jamieson

Finn Jones Was Here by Simon James Green and Jennifer Jamieson (Scholastic), for ages 10-plus. It’s impossible for Eric to believe that his best friend Finn has died — or has he? Mysterious letters from beyond the grave appear, sending him on a madcap scavenger hunt. As he follows clue after clue, Eric learns to both keep Finn’s memory alive and, eventually, to let him go. Nothing prepares young people for the death of a friend, but this book might prove to be a comfort. A touching and funny story that will stick in the hearts of readers.

Ellie Engle Saves Herself! by Leah Johnson

Ellie Engle Saves Herself! by Leah Johnson (Scholastic), for ages 12-plus, is for anyone who has ever wished they had superpowers. Ellie has always been happy to fade into the background, reading comic books. That is of course, until an unlikely earthquake brings even more unlikely superpowers. Ellie is determined to keep them under wraps, but a viral video blows her cover and thrusts her unexpectedly into the spotlight. A heart-warming story of friendship, family and learning to stand up for yourself.

Different for Boys by Patrick Ness and Tea Bendix

Different for Boys by Patrick Ness and Tea Bendix (Walker Books), for ages 15-plus. From Patrick Ness, master of the YA novel, we have a punchy short story exploring masculinity and identity. Ant is coming to terms with his sexuality, an experience complicated by his openly homophobic best friend, Charlie, who makes it increasingly hard to stay silent. Heavily illustrated, the clever layout features black bars ‘redacting’ some text, leaving readers to fill in the blanks themselves. A sharp contribution to the current conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ stories for young people.

Something Terrible Happened Last Night by Sam Blake

Something Terrible Happened Last Night by Sam Blake (Gill Books) for ages 15-plus, is a fast-paced Irish crime-thriller. For Frankie and her friends, fifth year begins on a terrifying note; after popular girl Katie’s 17th birthday party gets out of hand and a body is discovered in the living room. As the dust settles, only one thing certain: a killer is on the loose. A classic whodunnit with more than one mystery for readers to solve.

Children’s Books Ireland

Ruth Concannon is the Publications Officer for Children’s Books Ireland, the national organisation for children’s books and reading. Through its many activities, events and publications, Children’s Books Ireland connects young readers with books they’ll love, helping to inspire a lifelong love of reading and the many benefits it can bring.