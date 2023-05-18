Cork International Poetry Festival continues into the weekend 

Readings, workshops and discussions feature a number of Irish and international poets 
Deirdre Brennan, winner of the Farmgate Café National Poetry Award, with Patrick Cotter, director of the Cork International Poetry Festival, at the Farmgate Cafe, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 02:00
Des O’Driscoll

The Cork International Poetry Festival continues until Saturday at various venues in the city. Organised by the Munster Literature Centre, most events in the programme feature two poets reading from their work, and the festival also runs a number of workshops and awards.

Earlier this week, Deirdre Brennan was announced as winner of the Farmgate Café National Poetry Award for her Medea's Cauldron collection.

 Mona Lynch and Molly Twomey at the Farmgate Café for the International Poetry Festival. Picture: David Creedon
Among the discussion strands in the festival will be ‘Poetry in a Time of War – What Use Is Poetry?’ where festival director Patrick Cotter leads a chat with poets Carolyn Forché, Suji Kwock Kim, and Milica Mijatović.

THURSDAY May 18 

  • 2pm, Cork City Library | John W. Sexton & Julijana Velickovska 
  • 4pm, Cork City Library | Iva Damjanovski & Matthew Geden 
  • 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Mark Pajak & Paul Tran 
  • 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Katie Farris & Ilya Kaminsky 
  • 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Harry Clifton & Carolyn Forch 

FRIDAY May 19

  • 2.30pm, Cork City Library | Morten Langeland & Victoria Melkovska 
  • 4pm, Cork City Library | Prebooked Poetry Introductions 
  • 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Ceaití Ní Bheildiúin & Abigail Parry 
  • 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Eva Bourke & Fran Lock 
  • 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Toby Rivas de las Martinez & A. E. Stallings

 Máire Ní Loingsigh, Tanya De Paor and Maureen O'Brien at the Farmgate. Picture: David Creedon
 SATURDAY May 20

  • 3pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Fool for Poetry & Gregory O’Donoghue Prize Readings 
  • 4.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Aneas Showcase 
  • 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Polina Barskova & Valzhyna Mort 
  • 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Tom French & Suji Kwock Kim 
  • 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Poetry in a Time of War – What Use Is Poetry?

