Cork International Poetry Festival continues into the weekend 

The Cork International Poetry Festival continues until Saturday at various venues in the city. Organised by the Munster Literature Centre, most events in the programme feature two poets reading from their work, and the festival also runs a number of workshops and awards.
Earlier this week, Deirdre Brennan was announced as winner of the Farmgate Café National Poetry Award for her Medea's Cauldron collection.
Among the discussion strands in the festival will be ‘Poetry in a Time of War – What Use Is Poetry?’ where festival director Patrick Cotter leads a chat with poets Carolyn Forché, Suji Kwock Kim, and Milica Mijatović.
- 2pm, Cork City Library | John W. Sexton & Julijana Velickovska
- 4pm, Cork City Library | Iva Damjanovski & Matthew Geden
- 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Mark Pajak & Paul Tran
- 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Katie Farris & Ilya Kaminsky
- 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Harry Clifton & Carolyn Forch
- 2.30pm, Cork City Library | Morten Langeland & Victoria Melkovska
- 4pm, Cork City Library | Prebooked Poetry Introductions
- 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Ceaití Ní Bheildiúin & Abigail Parry
- 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Eva Bourke & Fran Lock
- 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Toby Rivas de las Martinez & A. E. Stallings
- 3pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Fool for Poetry & Gregory O’Donoghue Prize Readings
- 4.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Aneas Showcase
- 7pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Polina Barskova & Valzhyna Mort
- 8.30pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Tom French & Suji Kwock Kim
- 10pm, Cork Arts Theatre | Poetry in a Time of War – What Use Is Poetry?