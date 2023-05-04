TV Review: Queen Charlotte ought to be better craic than the coronation

Why did they put a sex scene in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)?

There she is, Lady Danbury, enduring joyless duty-sex with her aging husband. There I am, thinking if they didn’t put this in here, I could have watched this with my 10-year-old daughter. And she’d have enjoyed the pageantry. To be honest, there was nothing graphic in the sex scene and it would have shown my daughter the folly of marrying a man with metal false teeth just for a spot of social climbing.

Anyway, this prequel to Bridgerton is more of the same. I’d say the script for 50-odd minutes of the first episode is about two pages long, and it was written with a Chubby Stump, because that’s what children use. The rest of the action is loving long shots of big houses with big drives, big hair, nameless peasants, and very bright colours.

This is the origin story of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, a real-life woman from 18th-century Germany who really married King George III. There is scant evidence she was a woman of colour, as she is depicted, and her marriage definitely didn’t ignite the elevation of black people into high society that is portrayed here. But, big hats off to Netflix for scheduling the premiere for the week of the coronation next door, that will get a laugh in Meghan Markle’s house. It’s the funniest joke around this show, not that there is much competition.

That said, it grew on me. India Amarteifio is a feisty young Charlotte, straight out of Frozen, while Corey Mylchreest is a charming and reluctant King George (I’m sure any similarity to Prince Harry is purely deliberate — there is no ginger hair, but he everything else is a good fit).

She is reluctant to marry him on the day, having been led into the arrangement by her brother, but he is nice to her in a beautifully lit garden so she decides to give it a go.

This is a TV show made after 2010, so there has to be a time shift in the narrative. Here we jump forward to learn that George and Charlotte managed 13 children, so they definitely gave it a go. We’ll probably get to see a few of the conceptions as well because the Bridgerton franchise is all about steamy sex scenes. Well, steamy if you’re a right-leaning nun.

This isn’t made for me, or my daughter. But if you liked Bridgerton (my wife described it as “ice cream”) then you’ll love this prequel. They never get a bit of dialogue or plot development get in the way of a good long shot of a huge house, but there are plenty other shows around if that’s what you want.

If you fancy a period drama that doesn’t take itself too seriously, then this is perfect for early summer viewing. And it’s much better craic than the coronation.