May bank holiday: Five fun events to go to in Cork this weekend

From jazz festivals to a party for pooches — there is plenty to look forward to in Cork this bank holiday weekend
May bank holiday: Five fun events to go to in Cork this weekend

Five events to go to in Cork this weekend

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 11:16
Maeve Lee

It's the May bank holiday, which means we are on the cusp of what we hope will be a lovely summer, jam-packed with fun things to do.

Cork is already pulling out all the stops with a bumper May bank holiday weekend filled with festivals for all ages.

If you want to embrace that summer feeling and enjoy the long weekend, look no further. We have five great events happening across city and county this weekend.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival 

Ballydehob Jazz Festivals, Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland.
Ballydehob Jazz Festivals, Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland.

Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back this May bank holiday weekend with a jam-packed lineup of gigs, art, activities, and much more. Starting on Friday, April 28 until Monday, May 1, music lovers can catch unique live original shows, a free music trail of over 30 Irish and international acts as well as a jazz poetry slam, a circus for kids, workshops, and swing dance lessons.

Headline concerts across the weekend include Camilla Griehsel’s world premiere of Mamasongue Source and the multi-instrumentalist high-energy musical collaborative, TarantaCeltica. There are lots of free events to enjoy as well as ticketed music events. Weekend passes are also available. 

Cork International Choral Festival 

Cork International Choral Festival Takes Centre Stage This Week. Picture: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani
Cork International Choral Festival Takes Centre Stage This Week. Picture: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

The Cork International Choral Festival kicked off on Wednesday, April 26, with plenty of events happening across the city until Sunday, April 30.

Founded in 1954, the festival is held annually before the May bank holiday across a range of venues in Cork city. Events include Schools Concerts, National and International Competitions, and world-class performances as thousands of participants bring the city to life for the celebration of choral music.

Highlights include the Big Sing in Cork City Hall at 12.15pm on Saturday as well as Chamber Choir Ireland with guest conductor Sofi Jeannin at St. Finbarre’s Cathedral later in the evening.

Pups in the Park 

Ben enjoying an ice cream at Pups in the Park, Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Ben enjoying an ice cream at Pups in the Park, Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Pack up the pooches and head to the Cork Showgrounds — Pups in the Park is coming to the Cork Showgrounds on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

This year, the paw-ty theme promises a fun-filled lineup of doggy-inspired events and attractions including new additions such as ‘Dancing Dogs’ hosted by Crufts favourite Anne Shuker and return of other events such as the Puppy Play Pen, the Leader Bark Park, and the Hay Bale Race.

The Leader Main Arena will be hosted by singer/songwriter Jake Carter and will have an exciting line-up, including the Breed Meet Ups which is a doggy-designated event for a host of different breeds.

Kinsale 7s 

One of the longest-running rugby 7s events, the annual Kinsale 7s is back for its 35th anniversary and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

In the picturesque Kinsale, the annual event takes place across five pitches and hosts over 150 matches. The weekend also consists of music entertainment, including a farewell gig on Sunday afternoon in the Main Marquee.

HamsandwicH at St Luke's 

HamSandwich Picture: Ruth Medjber 
HamSandwich Picture: Ruth Medjber 

Irish Indie-rock band HamsanwicH is back at Live at St Lukes's this bank holiday weekend. Following the release of their electronic-inspired fourth album. The band takes to the stage at the Cork venue on Saturday, April 29.

The band is celebrating 20 years together. “We’re really proud we’ve made it to 20. In an industry that celebrates youth, it’s definitely a thing we’re very, very proud of,” they told the Irish Examiner.

Read More

Fota Wildlife announces birth of cheetah cubs — and they want your name suggestions

More in this section

Netflix UK, See What’s Next Event 2023 Netflix unveils details of new season at star-studded event in London
The Apollo Theater 70th Anniversary Celebration In New York - Arrivals Tom Dunne: The five Willie Nelson albums you should check out 
Tommy Tiernan: 'I’m already hosting the Late Late Show, under a different name' S Tommy Tiernan: 'I’m already hosting the Late Late Show, under a different name'
<p>William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy, from the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown (Netflix)</p>

William seen holding hands with Kate in new images from Netflix’s The Crown

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd