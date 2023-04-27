Tom Dunne: The five Willie Nelson albums you should check out 

It was my intention to write an insightful expose this week on the shortcomings of AI-generated music. Having heard Aisis, with its Liam Gallagher artificial intelligence vocal, it’s clear it has a bright future generating mediocre dross. Ah, the bitter word.

I was going to focus on what AI music can’t do. The list is long: A lot of our favourite music depends on odd qualities: bitterness for a start, regret of course, envy, hate, jealousy, and revenge, a cornucopia of biblical shortcomings. But then I realised it is almost Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday and I saw it; Willie Nelson is everything AI will never be.

He is one of the greatest songwriters of the century, with 150 albums. He could have retired a legend in 1962 but has written songs in the last 20 years that would make him a legend all over again. He just has the knack.

Everything about his life sounds preposterous: raised by his grandparents, writing songs at seven, playing music to avoid picking cotton, offering to sell songs he’d written to anyone who’d have them for $10 a pop to support his young family.

There are shoot-outs, bankruptcies, marriages, divorces, shady deals, retirements, come backs, abject failures, and deaths. And most of that prior to 1975. A biopic won’t work here - this needs Netflix, many writers, and many seasons.

Writing seems to come easy to him. His latest, a tribute to the songs of his friend Harlan Howard, sits cheek-by-jowl with Boygenius and Lankum as the essential albums of 2023, Willie’s 90th year.

So, what has he got? That is the million-dollar question. It is an odd combination of voice, timing, insights, lyrics, humanity, and simple chords that combine to capture emotions and feelings with timeless, heartfelt grace. If we could do it, we would. If AI could do it, I’d marry it.

So how do you approach a man with 150 albums? Well, it isn’t easy. There are three eras, the early songwriter, the country outlaw, and now the wise old dog. He’s been a wise old dog for almost half his life, and it just gets better.

But these are five albums I’d recommend you try. It will ease you into that world, alert you to other directions and give you some picture of the rich, eventful life that he has captured in song. He is Country, Outlaw, Christian, and then some, something for everyone.

Willie Nelson - ...and then I wrote

And Then I Wrote (Liberty Records, 1962): Having written huge hits for others, Faron Young and most notably Patsy Cline, this was the record on which he took credit for his work. His version of 'Crazy' is here and 'Mr Record Man', the song he once offered to sell for $10.

Willie Nelson's The IRS Tapes and Across the Borderline

Who’ll Buy My Memories? The IRS Tapes (Sony, 1991): Just for colour I could have gone with Shotgun Willie (1973) given its tales of his divorce, an actual shoot out with his abusive son in law and the house fire, but I’ve opted for his tax liability album instead. He was hit with a $32 million tax bill in 1990. The IRS literally raided his farm. This period saw Willie perform in a Taco Bell commercial and seek sponsorship from Jose Cuervo, which is perfect really.

Across the Borderline (Colombia, 1993): 1991 and 1992 were bad years for Willie. The IRS required him to do a seven-day-a-week residency at a supper club, his son died and in ‘92 he released no music for the first and last time ever. This album, mostly covers, he pitched at a younger audience. Songs like 'Don’t Give Up' with Sinead O’Connor connected and Willie was reborn.

Willie Nelson's Red-Headed Stranger and Phases and Stages

Red Headed Stranger (Columbia 1975): The breakthrough album which gave him his first Number One with the song 'Blue Eyes Crying in The Rain'. It was recorded for $4000, a bit less than the coffee budget on any Eagles album of the era.

Phases and Stages (Atlantic 1974): Whilst I really wanted to include Stardust (1978) his biggest-selling album, I have to go with this. It is a concept album, yes, a country concept album. Side one is written from the point of view of a wife coming to terms with the end of her marriage. Side two sees this from her husband’s side. It is remarkable and sad and wonderful.

I, obviously, have left out so, so much. But for starters, these are albums that will brighten any weekend, Happy Birthday Willie!!