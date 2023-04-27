Netflix unveils details of new season at star-studded event in London

Netflix unveiled several of its upcoming series, films and documentaries at a star-studded event in London on Wednesday evening, revealing a host of high-profile casting as well as lots of talent local to the UK and Ireland.

Daniel Kaluuya, writer and producer of The Kitchen, which will launch on Netflix later this year, was among the creative talents to speak to press and he said he was inspired to create the drama series by a conversation at his barbers about smash-and-grab thefts in London.

The Kitchen is set in London 2024, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits and follows an unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.

Kaluuya told host Anita Rani he was excited to say something fresh and new that says “something really profound about where we're at right now”.

He said The Kitchen has been years in the making and that he’s doesn’t feel he is changing the creative landscape but showing that “the landscape is different in my head”.

Kaluuya said he is frustrated by a small-minded mentality when it comes to storytelling and he aims to tell a global story with relatable roots.

“I'll go ‘how do we make a global story that speaks to deeper themes that everyone can connect to, like fatherhood and displacement and what's right and what's wrong, moral complexities’. How do you make that exciting, make that accessible? How can we be specific and global at the same time, because America does it.”

Daniel Kaluuya speaking about his series, The Kitchen. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Netflix)

Actress Michelle Keegan said it was a ‘dream come true” to star in an upcoming adaptation of the Harlan Coban novel Fool Me Once. She said she feels “really luck and really honoured” to star opposite Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley. She said Coban has been “really involved” in the production.

The event heard from Sam McAlister, the interview producer at BBC Newsnight who secured the now-infamous interview Britain’s Prince Andrew for the programme. A drama series focusing on that will stream on Netflix, with Billie Piper as McAlister and Rufus Sewell as Andrew in Scoop, an adaptation of McAlister’s book about the interview.

“What I love about this tale is it's a story of women,” she said. “It's the tale of the hard work everybody put in which had different effects for the different protagonists, but I just wanted to people know how it happened.”

At the event at Battersea Power Station, Netflix also revealed an almost €6 billion investment in the UK and Ireland creative industry. Anne Mensah, vice president for content with Netflix UK and Ireland said the company has invested £1.5 billion per year in the area since 2020 with an “authentic UK and Ireland outlook”.

Upcoming titles include factual programmes following household names including David Beckham and Tyson Fury as well as fan favourites like Heartstopper, The Witcher and The Crown, which wrapped its final season just last Friday.

Michelle Keegan will appear in Fool Me Once, adapted from a Harlan Coban novel. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Netflix)

A documentary series will follow Robbie William’ separation from Take That in the 1990 and the highs and lows of his career which spans three decades. David Beckham is the focus of another factual series, a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage and candid interviews with the football legend and those close to him.

In July, Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael will be the subjects of a documentary on WHAM! with archive footage and interviews sharing their story of their 1980s chart domination in their own words.

Original films include Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, while Black Mirror will return to the streaming giant for a sixth season. Six-episode miniseries Supacell, written by Rapman, follows five black south Londoners who develop superpowers.

At Home With the Furys has exclusive access to the heavyweight champion’s family and personal life and promises to be an entertaining look behind the scenes of Fury’s retirement.

Netflix will expand its factual sport selection with series on rugby, tennis, soccer and Formula 1 in the works for 2023. Meanwhile Jamie Dornan will star opposite Gal Gadot in spy movie Heart of Stone, releasing in an August 2023.

Newly announced series include Bank of Dave: The Sequel seeing Dave Fishwick taking on a new adversary on the Payday Lenders; Black Doves, starring Kiera Knightley; and Department Q, which is from Scott Frank, the director of the Queen’s Gambit.