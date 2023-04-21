Children's Books Ireland: the best new stories for teens and tweens

TODAY, we’re reviewing the best books for readers aged 10-plus. Starting with a graphic novel, we follow two young people facing climate change on opposite sides of the world, moving to a tale of three friends who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday; a romance sparked playing online chess; a global pop megastar turned undercover spy and finally, a very royal scandal.
- Jenny Murray is the deputy CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, the national organisation for children’s books and reading. Through its many activities, events and publications, Children’s Books Ireland connects young readers with books they’ll love, helping to inspire a lifelong love of reading and the many benefits it can bring. See childrensbooksireland.ie