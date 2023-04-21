Children's Books Ireland: the best new stories for teens and tweens

TODAY, we’re reviewing the best books for readers aged 10-plus. Starting with a graphic novel, we follow two young people facing climate change on opposite sides of the world, moving to a tale of three friends who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday; a romance sparked playing online chess; a global pop megastar turned undercover spy and finally, a very royal scandal.

For ages 10-12, Global (Hodder Children’s Books) is a graphic novel that tackles the very pressing subject of climate change, from the award-winning Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin, and Giovanni Rigano. Yuki lives in Nova Scotia, surrounded by snow and ice that is slowly but surely disappearing as the planet warms. Before the rising flood waters engulfed his fishing village, Sami lived by the coast in Bangladesh. Told in alternating chapters, their stories of survival in wildly different habitats, against different foes and the looming climate crisis, are an inspiring and stark reminder of the need for urgent climate action.

The Children of Croke Park – Bloody Sunday 1920 by Michael Foley

Staying in this age bracket, we have The Children of Croke Park: Bloody Sunday 1920 by Michael Foley (The O’Brien Press). Prefaced with a brief timeline of the political situation in 1920s Ireland, we follow the stories of three young boys; Jerome O’Leary, William ‘Perry’ Robinson and John William Scott, all of whom died on what we now call Bloody Sunday. This carefully researched book is unfailingly respectful to the memories of those who lost their lives, and the families who survived them.

Steady For This by Nathanael Lessore

For ages 11-14, Steady For This by Nathanael Lessore (Hot Key Books) is a real treat. Meet Shaun Thompson, a budding MC in south-east London who goes by ‘Growls’. Together with his partner in grime ‘Shanks’, he sets out to woo Tanisha, the girl of his dreams. To our delight and dismay, it all goes epically (and hilariously) wrong. Set in a secondary school, the banter between this rap-duo is brilliant, Lessore’s natural style captures the awkwardness and ambition of young men perfectly. This is warm and fun, the stand-out takeaway being the fierce solidarity of teenage friendships. An excellent debut, highly recommended.

The First Move by Jenny Ireland

For ages 13-15, another debut romance — The First Move by Jenny Ireland (Penguin). Learning to cope with her debilitating arthritis, Juliet loses herself in online chess, where she meets Ronan, who is running from problems of his own. As their friendship grows, they take things to the next level (the online chat). Life catches up when they find they have much more in common than they thought, and their online romance spills into the real world. Well-rounded characters are delivered in dual perspective and short chapters (plus texting), making for a modern love story.

Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu

As we move up to older readers (13-17), Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu (Penguin) is brilliant fun. How do you get close enough to take down an international criminal enterprise? Simple, deploy the least likely spy you can imagine. Enter global popstar Winter Young. Paired up with actual superspy special ops bodyguard Sydney Cossette, a wildly entertaining caper ensues. While all of that sounds frothy, its heart, romance, espionage, and brilliantly written characters add real depth to the story. Unashamed escapism all round, my teenage self would have raced through this in one sitting.

Royal Blood by Aimée Carter

Finally, for ages 15-plus, we have Royal Blood by Aimée Carter (Usborne Publishing). Royalty, scandal, a young American woman threatening the tradition of the British monarchy — sound familiar? Maybe so, but this novel is worlds away from the current exploits dominating the news. Evan, an unruly teenager and the illegitimate daughter of the King, has been sequestered in various US boarding schools her whole life. After yet another act of rebellion, butler/lawyer Jenkins steps in and brings her ‘home’. Her new life gets off to an impossibly poor start, as she is hounded by the press and caught up in a thrilling murder-mystery. A glossy, pacy start to a new series.

As we head into May, a reminder for your diary: Presented by RTÉ broadcaster and book-loving superstar Rick O’Shea, the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards will be held on May 24, in partnership with the International Literature Festival Dublin. Tickets are available at ilfdublin.com, where you can explore their most extensive line-up yet of events for both children and grown-ups.

Jenny Murray is the deputy CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, the national organisation for children’s books and reading. Through its many activities, events and publications, Children’s Books Ireland connects young readers with books they’ll love, helping to inspire a lifelong love of reading and the many benefits it can bring. See childrensbooksireland.ie