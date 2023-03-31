15 gigs for April: Sam Smith, Paramore, Peter Doherty, and more... 

Pretty Happy, The Drive and Mossy

Saturday April 1; Cork Opera House Green Room

The third instalment of new alternative residency Seanie Buttons Presents sees rising art-punks Pretty Happy headline alongside two promising Corkonian shoegaze outfits in power-trio The Drive and Northside four-piece Mossy. Sold out.

Scustin

Thursday April 6; Fred Zeppelin's, Cork

"...the music that would be made after Blindboy, Jamiroquai and Mike Skinner went for a boozy night out in Bray." As you do!

Simple Kid, aka Cork musician Kieran Mac Feely.

Simple Kid

Friday April 7; Whelan's, Dublin

Kieran Mac Feely returns to the live fray with an engagement in Whelan's - including first-time live runs for tunes from new album 'SK3: Health and Safety'.

First Class & Coach

Friday April 7; Workman's Cellar, Dublin

West Cork alt-rockers finally get to launching second full-length 'Neon Hip', released via Leeside label FIFA Records.

The Siege of Limerick: Earrach MMXXXIII

Sunday April 9; Dolan's Warehouse, Upstairs and Kasbah, Limerick

Ireland's leading punk and metal event returns for its bi-annual free all-dayer - homegrown bands like Cruachan, Ten Ton Slug and Coroza line up alongside UK bands like doom-metallers Tuskar and black-metallers Necronautical.

Paramore

Thursday April 13; 3Arena, Dublin

Though best-remembered in the casual memory as peddlers of strident noughties power-pop, Hayley Williams and crew continue their lifelong journey, these days toting more indie-friendly fare. Sold out.

M(h)aol

Thursday April 13; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

A Leeside launch for Dublin post-punks' debut album 'Attachment Styles' - an incendiary work of feminist, politically-conscious noisemaking that, frankly, puts genre pretenders to shame.

Scullion

Friday April 14; Whelan's, Dublin

Legendary folk outfit continues gigging most recent long-player 'Time Has Made a Change in Me'.

Paul Oakenfold

Friday April 14; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

The trance icon's career speaks for itself - from performing on the Great Wall of China, to former collaborators as eclectic as The Happy Mondays, Cher and U2 - and overseeing genre institution Perfecto Records.

Hugh Cornwell. Pic: Bertrand Fevre

Hugh Cornwell

Saturday, April 15, Live at St Luke's, Cork

The former Stranglers frontman is on a tour with a set that will include songs from his ex-band, as well as solo material.

Sam Smith

Saturday April 15; 3Arena, Dublin

A pop icon in the truest modern sense of the word performs tunes from new album Gloria.

Peter Doherty

Saturday April 15; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Solo acoustic business from the former Libertine and one-time Babyshamble, as he opens up his Songbook for a retrospective tour - perfect timing for the height of 'indie-sleaze' nostalgia.

Jinx Lennon + The Deadlians

Saturday April 22; Workman's Cellar, Dublin

Dundalk punk-poet launches new album 'Walk Lightly When the Jug is Full', with support from Dublin psychedelic folkers The Deadlians.

Singer and songwriter Fiona Kennedy. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Fiona Kennedy

Sunday April 23; Little Whelan's, Dublin

Cork singer and songwriter continues a career odyssey that began with RTÉ's 'Screen Test' in 1980, and has seen her share stages with John Martyn, Carole King and Kris Kristofferson, enroute to new album 'Find Me'.

Ron Sexsmith

Saturday April 29; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Legendary singer and songwriter plays tunes from his seventeenth (!) long-player, The Vivian Line.