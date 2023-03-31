15 gigs for April: Sam Smith, Paramore, Peter Doherty, and more... 

The third instalment of new alternative residency Seanie Buttons Presents sees rising art-punks Pretty Happy headline alongside two promising Corkonian shoegaze outfits in power-trio The Drive and Northside four-piece Mossy. Sold out.
"...the music that would be made after Blindboy, Jamiroquai and Mike Skinner went for a boozy night out in Bray." As you do!
Kieran Mac Feely returns to the live fray with an engagement in Whelan's - including first-time live runs for tunes from new album 'SK3: Health and Safety'.
West Cork alt-rockers finally get to launching second full-length 'Neon Hip', released via Leeside label FIFA Records.
Ireland's leading punk and metal event returns for its bi-annual free all-dayer - homegrown bands like Cruachan, Ten Ton Slug and Coroza line up alongside UK bands like doom-metallers Tuskar and black-metallers Necronautical.
Though best-remembered in the casual memory as peddlers of strident noughties power-pop, Hayley Williams and crew continue their lifelong journey, these days toting more indie-friendly fare. Sold out.
A Leeside launch for Dublin post-punks' debut album 'Attachment Styles' - an incendiary work of feminist, politically-conscious noisemaking that, frankly, puts genre pretenders to shame.
Legendary folk outfit continues gigging most recent long-player 'Time Has Made a Change in Me'.
The trance icon's career speaks for itself - from performing on the Great Wall of China, to former collaborators as eclectic as The Happy Mondays, Cher and U2 - and overseeing genre institution Perfecto Records.
The former Stranglers frontman is on a tour with a set that will include songs from his ex-band, as well as solo material.
A pop icon in the truest modern sense of the word performs tunes from new album Gloria.
Solo acoustic business from the former Libertine and one-time Babyshamble, as he opens up his Songbook for a retrospective tour - perfect timing for the height of 'indie-sleaze' nostalgia.
Dundalk punk-poet launches new album 'Walk Lightly When the Jug is Full', with support from Dublin psychedelic folkers The Deadlians.
Cork singer and songwriter continues a career odyssey that began with RTÉ's 'Screen Test' in 1980, and has seen her share stages with John Martyn, Carole King and Kris Kristofferson, enroute to new album 'Find Me'.
Legendary singer and songwriter plays tunes from his seventeenth (!) long-player, The Vivian Line.