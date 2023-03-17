Children's Book Reviews: All-female adventures, a ghostly adventure for young readers 

This week’s selection is for nine-plus to young adult readers of 15-plus. We start with a brilliant all-female adventure; leading onto a coming-of-destiny story steeped in West-African mythology; followed by a ghostly family saga. For older readers, we have a hugely warm Bollywood style romance, a gritty young adult novel set in modern day UK and a page-turner dystopian fiction set in the remote Scottish highlands.

Tourmaline and the Island of Elsewhere by Ruth Lauren (Little Tiger Press) for ages nine–12, is an explosion of imagination — characters, world-building and story are all on point. Feisty, fun and brave, Tourmaline is a brilliant central character, whom you root for from the get-go. Ably supported by her friends George and Mai, she sets off to find her missing mother. This book is warm, funny and filled with friendship and adventure. A hugely fun magic treasure-hunting adventure and a fantastically welcome start of a new series filled with strong female characters.

Cameron Battle and the Escape Trials by Jamar J. Perry

Cameron Battle and the Escape Trials by Jamar J. Perry for ages 9–12, (Bloomsbury Children’s Books) is the second instalment of the blockbuster Cameron Battle adventures — I recommend starting with the first to gain the full richness of the world-building, although young readers will be perfectly happy jumping right in with this instalment. On the surface this is a classic coming of age, stepping into adventure and a race to save a kingdom, but this series is immersed in fascinating West-African and Igbo mythology. The characters are well drawn and the adventure doesn’t let up from start to finish — a worthy addition to this genre.

Ravencave by Marcus Sedgwick

From Barrington Stoke publishers’ recognisable accessible format, this title is interest age 11-plus but reading age of eight-plus. Ravencave by the much-missed Marcus Sedgwick is a brilliantly atmospheric ghost story. James is a deeply relatable teenager — reluctantly dragged all across Yorkshire by his family to scatter his Gran’s ashes and for his father to retrace family roots. Throughout the journey we are shown a current family in turmoil and when a ghost appears to James, a family secret bursts to the fore. This is ultimately a story about grief, family, loss, and moving on.

The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim

For ages 12-plus The Love Match by Priyanka Taslim (Simon & Schuster) is pure escapism — a hugely enjoyable, improbable and giddy read. If you like your romances with meddling mothers, auntie networks, love-matches and fake-dating, then this is the book for you. Brilliantly, neither of the two ‘love-matches’ are especially villainous, so while the reader (and the family) root for their favourite, it is ultimately left to Zahra to choose. This is a warm and hugely fun romance, steeped in Bangladeshi traditions, culture and language.

Good for Nothing by Mariam Ansar

Good for Nothing by Mariam Ansar (Penguin RandomHouse) for readers aged 14-plus is told from the alternating perspectives of its three teenage protagonists (with a smaller viewpoint later from PC Chris). The three teens are grappling with grief and police prejudice — and the ensuing fallout after a graffiti incident leaves them all with community service. Amir, Kemi, and Eman begin to bond over the summer and as they learn more about themselves and each other, they find solidarity in their growing friendships. They also begin to piece together the death of Amir’s brother. Set in a small community in Northern England, this is a insightful coming-of-age tale set in the realities of today’s UK.

HappyHead by Josh Silver

Happy Head by Josh Silver is a debut young adult dystopian fiction, based in an epidemic of teenage unhappiness. The novel kicks off as 100 teens are selected to take part in a pilot project in a remote Scottish retreat. Seb is one of the ‘lucky’ ones, but all is not as it seems. Written in the first person, the reader gets drawn in immediately to Seb’s conflicting feelings about the programme and his fellow resident, Finn. At its heart, this is an exploration of happiness, its meaning and perception by others, all wrapped up in a rip-roaring page-turner. Readers will be eagerly awaiting book two.

In wider book news, International Literature Festival Dublin have unveiled their schools programme, with their widest ever array of author events and workshops for young readers.

KPMG Children’s Book Ireland Awards will be taking place in partnership with the festival on May 24, with tickets to the ceremony at Merrion Square available now at ilfdublin.com.