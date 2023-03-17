Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off

The presenter will replace comedian Matt Lucas
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 08:28
Naomi Clarke

Alison Hammond has announced she will become the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The actress and This Morning presenter, 48, will join forces with comedian Noel Fielding in the next series of the popular Channel 4 baking show.

Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas who revealed last year he was stepping down from the presenting role as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

On Friday morning, Hammond tweeted: “It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off! let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, saying they were “delighted” to announce she would be joining the team to host alongside Fielding later this year.



