Film review: Shazam! Fury of the Gods offers very little that’s new to the superhero genre

(12A) stars Zachary Levi as Shazam!, the Philadelphia-based superhero whose alter-ego is Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager who lives in a foster home with his fellow superheroes Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Mary (Grace Caroline Currey).
When the Daughters of Atlas — goddesses Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) — enter the mortal realm and steal the Staff of the Gods that gives Shazam! et al their powers, they unleash havoc and devastation. Can Shazam! and his pals save the day? Or is Billy really ‘just a lost boy who likes to make-believe he’s a warrior’?
David Sandberg, who directed the original(2019), is back at the helm for the sequel, and offers very little that’s new to the superhero genre. The wise-cracking Shazam! lacks the panache of Deadpool, for example, when delivering his one-liners, while the action sequences — goddesses and heroes trading lightning-infused punches, for the most part — are nothing the superhero fan hasn’t seen many times before.
Lucy Liu makes for an intriguing villain, and is delightfully supercilious as the scheming Kalypso, but Helen Mirren, surprisingly, is wholly unbelievable in the role of an aging goddess given one last shot at resurrection.
