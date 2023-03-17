Film review: Shazam! Fury of the Gods offers very little that’s new to the superhero genre

★★☆☆☆ Shazam! Fury of the Gods (12A) stars Zachary Levi as Shazam!, the Philadelphia-based superhero whose alter-ego is Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager who lives in a foster home with his fellow superheroes Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Mary (Grace Caroline Currey).

When the Daughters of Atlas — goddesses Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) — enter the mortal realm and steal the Staff of the Gods that gives Shazam! et al their powers, they unleash havoc and devastation. Can Shazam! and his pals save the day? Or is Billy really ‘just a lost boy who likes to make-believe he’s a warrior’?