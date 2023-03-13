'History in the making': Five non-Irish moments from Oscars 2023 we loved 

'HISTORY IN THE MAKING'

Michelle Yeoh gave an inspirational speech after becoming the first Asian to win best actress at the 95th Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She fought off competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.

Accepting her prize, the 60-year-old said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. Dream big, dreams do come true.

Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime.

“I have to dedicate this to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superhero’s and without them none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”

She added: “This is history in the making.”

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for lead actress, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Yeoh has already won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the offbeat comedy drama. Her Academy Award win makes her not only the second non-white person to win the Oscar for best actress, but also the first from an Asian background.

The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, claimed seven prizes including best directing and best picture, the biggest of the night.

'A CREATIVE LIFELINE'

Brendan Fraser poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Pic: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for actor in a leading role.

The actor, 54, won the top accolade for his role in The Whale, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative life-line”.

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” he said, accepting the award.

“I thank the academy for this honour… Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale.

Addressing his fellow best actor nominees, he continued: “You laid your whale-sized hearts bare…and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category.” Fraser went on to thank his family and sons, as well as his co-star in The Whale, Hong Chau.

“I want to tell you that only whales can swim at the depths of the talent of Hong Chau,” he said.

“I started in this business 30 years ago…there was a facility that that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped.”

'HOPELESSLY DEVOTED'

Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embrace in a promotional still for the film, 'Grease,' directed by Randal Kleiser, 1978. Pic: Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

John Travolta became emotional as he introduced an in memoriam segment which began with a tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John.

The actor fought back tears as he introduced the segment saying of those who have passed: "they've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to".

Names appeared on the screen including Irene Papas, Robbie Coltrane, Kirstie Alley, Angela Lansbury, Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Burt Bacharach, Vangelis, James Caan and Raquel Welch.

COCAINE BEAR

Elizabeth Banks tripped as she took to the stage at the Oscars to present the award for best visual effects but quickly managed to steady herself.

She was joined by a person wearing a bear costume in reference to her recent film Cocaine Bear and quipped: “Oh my God. He tripped me.”

Cocaine Bear has arrived at the #Oscars



See the full winners list: https://t.co/W5iOmTPKi2 pic.twitter.com/xklTux7cnS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 13, 2023

'WRAP IT THE F**K UP'

Host Jimmy Kimmel drops onto stage by parachute at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Pic: Chris Pizzello

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 95th Academy Awards in spectacular fashion.

The US TV host and comedian entered the stage attached to a parachute, in a nod to best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick.

“Give me a second I need to adjust my danger zone. My Banshees are caught in my Inisherin right now,” he said “I know that being here is a dream come true for some people, thank you for inviting me.” Minutes before the show began, Kimmel’s late-night talk show side-kick Guillermo could be heard over the PA.

“When the teleprompter says wrap it up, wrap it the f*** up…have fun and don’t drink too much. Salut,” he said.