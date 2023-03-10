TV review: Chris Rock comments on royals and Will Smith in Selective Outrage

"Going on Oprah, saying ‘I had no idea how racist they were’. That’s the Royal family. You didn’t Google those motherf*****s? They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism"
TV review: Chris Rock comments on royals and Will Smith in Selective Outrage

Chris Rock is front-and-centre of Netflix streaming special 'Selective Outrage'

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 16:00

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix

Live broadcast is the future of streaming. So reckons Netflix, which is following its rival Amazon Prime into real-time programming. Its first toe in the water is a comedy special starring Chris Rock which airs at 3am Irish time and arrives a week ahead of the first anniversary of 'that Oscars slap' That was, of course, the incident in which Will Smith rushed the stage and thwacked Rock after the comedian made a quip about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has been in non-stop apology mode ever since — though this was not enough to prevent the Academy from hitting him with a 10-year Oscar ban. Rock, has, by contrast, kept his powder dry. With his new special, Selective Outrage, he finally gives his version of events. And he isn’t holding back.

Or rather he is holding back. Because, except for a brief quip about the idea that “words hurt” (not compared to assault, they don’t he says), he saves the Slap material until the very end.

Up to that point, the 60-minute or so set in a comedic mixed bag. There’s some hot-button stuff about Meghan Markle and racism in the British royal family.

He is astonished that Markle would be astonished by the Windsor's 19th-century views: “Going on Oprah, saying ‘I had no idea how racist they were’. That’s the Royal family. You didn’t Google those motherf*****s? They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism.”

Rock also discusses his daughter and her expulsion from an elite school. Rock grew up poor in Brooklyn and while he wants the best for his kids, he was shocked to see his daughter laughing off a threatened expulsion. So much so that he went to the principal and demanded she be expelled — because of the valuable life lesson she would learn.

The humour is uneven and viewers' mileage may vary when it comes to Rock’s frenetic style. But it’s a perfect fit for his stuff about Will Smith, whom he skewers with the same lack of mercy with which Smith thumped him at the Oscars.

“I love Will Smith, my whole life… he makes great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life. I root for this motherf**ker,” he says. “And now I watch Emancipation [in which Smith plays a slave] just to see him get whooped.”

It’s fast and furious and, after an hour of so-co comedy, a reminder Rock has not lost his mojo. It’s just a shame the rest of the set feels so slight and bloodless by comparison.

Read More

Chris Rock: I took Will Smith’s slap like Manny Pacquiao

More in this section

Oscars 2023: Join us Sunday night for live updates as Irish stars turn Hollywood green Oscars 2023: Join us Sunday night for live updates as Irish stars turn Hollywood green
First Dates recap: ‘Culchie’ from Offaly finds her match despite date being from Dublin S First Dates recap: ‘Culchie’ from Offaly finds her match despite date being from Dublin
Film review: Champions is a feel-good flick that delivers in unexpected ways Film review: Champions is a feel-good flick that delivers in unexpected ways
#UnwindTV reviewtelevisiontelevision reviewRoyal FamilyRacismComedyComedianStand-up comedyPerson: Chris RockPerson: Will Smith
<p>RTÉ Choice Music Prize: From left, Sinead O'Connor, Conor Curley of Fontaines DC, and CMAT.</p>

CMAT wins Irish album of the year while Cork's Cian Ducrot also picks up award

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd