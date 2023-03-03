Book review: a deep-dive on Britain's losing sports gamble

SOME recent sports stories of note. Ivan Toney, the star striker for a plucky Brentford side and one of the players of the Premier League season, was charged by the Football Association with some 262 alleged breaches of betting rules at the end of 2022.

In the FA Cup fourth round clash with Fulham, Sunderland brought on a 15-year-old old as a substitute. Chris Rigg is not allowed to place a bet, but the teenager had Spreadex, a betting and financial trading company, emblazoned on his chest, a sponsorship deal with the Black Cats having been inked at the start of the season.

The Big Step, a campaign to end gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, led by victims of gambling, said on Twitter that there must be attention to the fact that “gambling sponsorship in football means children are used as billboards for online casinos. This isn’t normal or safe”.

Related: Of the 20 Premier League teams in the 2022-23 season, eight promote gambling companies on the front of their shirts. (They’re banned from junior replica kits — so it’s likely Rigg couldn’t buy one himself.)

Closer to home, the GAA in 2018 prohibited “sponsorship by a betting company of any competition, team, playing gear, or facility”.

However, a recent study by Dr Kieran Murray, University of Limerick, into gambling among inter-county players found 79% of some 608 respondents were gamblers.

He told RTÉ: “Levels of a problem gambling level [4.8%] were well above the general population [0.8%]. All problem gamblers were male. Among high-risk gamblers, significantly more were male [100% vs 76%], fewer completed university [52% vs 69%] and more were smokers [48% vs 24%].”

That’s on top of personal revelations of gambling addictions from the likes of Kilkenny’s eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner Richie Power, former Louth man Jimmy Murray, and former Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville.

All are stories you pay closer attention to after reading Jackpot: How Gambling Conquered Britain.

Rob Davies, an investigative reporter on the business desk of The Guardian, and award winner in 2019 for his investigations into the gambling industry and government policy, writes in his first book of the “gamblification of football”.

He details a day in the life of a typical fan. Breakfast is consumed with the radio in the background featuring ads for a betting company. The children, whether playing Fifa or filling in an ever-popular Panini sticker album, look at players wearing shirts covered in the names and logos of their gambling company sponsors. Listening to a football podcast en route to a game comes with interruptions for latest odds from its betting sponsor, all while driving past myriad High St bookies.

Maybe the family are going to see a lower-league game — the Football Leagues are sponsored by Sky Bet. Looking up various Twitter football feeds to see highlights of other games will trigger pre-roll ads for bookmakers; Livescore, a popular results app/site, claims Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador and this season in Ireland, it has the rights to show all Champions League games, outbidding RTÉ (who only show ECL games on Tuesday) and Virgin Media. It’s also emblazoned with links and prompts to its betting site, LivescoreBet.

Burnley's Wout Weghorst attempts a shot on goal during their Premier League match against Newcastle at Turf Moor, Burnley; Both teams are wearing shirts with the logos of betting companies. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

To end their day, maybe the family watches Match of the Day. It may be BBC, with no commercials, but that’s why there’s so many pitchside hoardings and other surfaces emblazoned with well-known gambling company logos.

Davies writes: “By midnight on matchday, barely a minute has passed when gambling isn’t on sale as part of the football experience.”

In this meticulous account of the insidious infiltration of football by gambling, he says teams themselves benefit by taking a cut of profits from losing bets racked up by any customer who signs up to a betting firm via a partnership with the club.

One example from a source who didn’t want to be named for fear of the reaction of business associates and colleagues: “As part of the deal, Chandler had access to Nottingham Forest’s database of fans, season ticket holders and anyone who bought merchandise online.

They would send out betting promotions and offers. In return, Nottingham Forest would receive a small percentage of the customer losses.”

The UK betting boom began with the Gambling Act 2005. With its focus on preventing ‘supercasinos’ and coming into force in the same year as the first iPhone was released, it missed what Labour bankbencher Tom Watson called the “explosion in the design of new digital products. I’ve described it as a piece of analogue legislation that was not weatherproofed for the digital age”. Watson is now a senior adviser on problem gambling to Flutter Entertainment.

New developments not foreseen by the act but soon becoming apparent included in-play betting and betting exchanges, which allowed punters bet against one another in a manner that mimics the stock market.

It comes as no surprise that Davies warns of the dangers of cryptocurrency: “It’s very hard to imagine the current regulatory system, so outpaced by technological change, being in a state of readiness to spot any unfolding threats posed by cryptocurrency gambling.”

As the cover of Jackpot indicates, one of the scourges in ‘Betting Britain’ is the fixed-odds betting terminal (FOBT, pronounced fob-tee — “a byword for addiction”), another major consequence of New Labour’s approach to gambling taxation, writes Davies. They allow punters to stake £100 every 20 seconds on casino-style games, like roulette. High-street bookmakers installed the machines at a rate of knots, using the predictable income of a fixed-odds product to supplement more volatile income from sports wagering.

Reading about them is akin to watching a horror film unfold: with every misstep taken along the way, you can further predict the eventual volatile outcome and results. Thankfully FOBTs are banned in Ireland. But what about social games like FarmVille and Mafia Wars, which Davies says are modelled on gambling or had gambling features integrated into their narrative, and with no age restrictions. He notes many such games are produced by Scientific Games, a US-based company also creating FOBTs and casino games for major gambling firms — it reminds Davies of the chocolate cigarettes that newsagents used to sell when he was a kid.

Davies also offers up numerous case studies of lives not just ruined by gambling addiction but even lost. Though Jackpot is UK-focused, the story is not dissimilar in Ireland, one of whose biggest success stories is the aforementioned Flutter (Paddy Power), which is now focused on taking America.

Indeed, one of the best business/sports books of recent years was Punters by Aaron Rogan, which charted the rise of Paddy Power.

Both books share common ground; neither will make you feel more positive about sport, sports fans, or general society.

As for Ireland, recent new gambling regulations have been deemed a major lost opportunity. Legislators can’t say they haven’t been warned.