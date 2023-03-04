Leona Forde: Milly McCarthy is a 'little bit wild, with rebel blood'

MILLY MCCARTHY was an accident. Leona Forde had no intention of writing a book about a 10-year-old fun-loving girl from Cork that, once published, would be compared to the best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
Her students have been very supportive and the first years are very excited about her book being published. She feels that it’s very important for her older classes — the fifth and sixth years — to see that if you want to do something, you can do it. You’ll find the time if you want to.”
- Milly McCarthy is a Complete Catastrophe by Leona Forde is available now
- Leona will be doing a book signing today from 11.30am at Bandon Books in Riverview Shopping Centre and a reading with illustrator Karen Harte on March 11 from 3pm at Waterstones, St Patrick’s Street, Cork