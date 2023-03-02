In pictures: Full house for opening night of Sisters at Cork Arts Theatre

Declan Hassett's play has been revived as a two-hander 
Sisters at Cork Arts Theatre: From left, Catherine Mahon-Buckley; Fionula Linehan; playwright Declan Hassett with Jim Queally and Mary O'Leary. Pictures: Michael Mac Sweeney, Dan Linehan

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 10:30
Des O’Driscoll

A revival of Declan Hassett’s play, Sisters, opened at Cork Arts Theatre on Wednesday night. Originally written for and performed by Tony Award-winning actress Anna Manahan in 2005, the new version from producer/director Pat Talbot is a two-hander starring Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley.

The playwright, a former Arts Editor of the Irish Examiner, was in attendance on opening night at the Carroll’s Quay venue, with his wife Anne, and several of his children. The packed house also included a decent contingent from Hassett’s home parish of Blackrock.

Sisters features two elderly women reflecting on their lives and voicing the various gripes they had against each other through the years. The current run continues at the former 'CAT Club' until March 11, with several matinee performances at weekends.

Declan Hassett delighted to see revival of his Sisters play 

Declan and Anne Hassett, with their daughters Ita Mackessy and Niamh Sheehan, and granddaughter Jill, at Cork Arts Theatre. Picture: Dan Linehan
Declan and Anne Hassett, with their daughters Ita Mackessy and Niamh Sheehan, and granddaughter Jill, at Cork Arts Theatre. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mary Lawless, Carmel Rose, Billy and Celia Kelly at Sisters. Picture: Dan Linehan
Mary Lawless, Carmel Rose, Billy and Celia Kelly at Sisters. Picture: Dan Linehan

Liam, Mags and Anthony Horgan at the play. Picture: Dan Linehan
Liam, Mags and Anthony Horgan at the play. Picture: Dan Linehan

Terry and Marie Hassett. Picture: Dan Linehan
Terry and Marie Hassett. Picture: Dan Linehan

Jill Mackessy, Clara Hassett, Andrew Hickey and Clodagh Hassett. Picture: Dan Linehan
Jill Mackessy, Clara Hassett, Andrew Hickey and Clodagh Hassett. Picture: Dan Linehan

Carol Downey and Caroline Murphy. Picture: Dan Linehan
Carol Downey and Caroline Murphy. Picture: Dan Linehan

Emmett Daly and Charlotte O'Byrne.
Emmett Daly and Charlotte O'Byrne.

Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley performing in Sisters. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley performing in Sisters. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The Dry review: Raise a glass for a fun tale of a recovering alcoholic 

