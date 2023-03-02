In pictures: Full house for opening night of Sisters at Cork Arts Theatre

A revival of Declan Hassett’s play, Sisters, opened at Cork Arts Theatre on Wednesday night. Originally written for and performed by Tony Award-winning actress Anna Manahan in 2005, the new version from producer/director Pat Talbot is a two-hander starring Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley.

The playwright, a former Arts Editor of the Irish Examiner, was in attendance on opening night at the Carroll’s Quay venue, with his wife Anne, and several of his children. The packed house also included a decent contingent from Hassett’s home parish of Blackrock.