Ed Sheeran announces Dublin gig for March following news of new album

Following the news of his new upcoming album, Ed Sheeran has also revealed that he will be playing Dublin’s 3Arena in a matter of weeks.

The singer-songwriter has announced a number of UK and Europe dates where he will perform his yet-to-be-announced new single as well as a number of fan favourites.

With Cork’s own Cian Ducrot as special guest, Sheeran will take to the Dublin stage on Thursday, 30 March. This will be followed by a final gig in Paris. Other locations include Manchester, London and Glasgow.

Tickets for the small selection of gigs go on sale on Friday, 10 March at 9am.

It comes hours after the Perfect singer shared the news of his upcoming album, - (Subtract) which was influenced by a number of difficult events last year. The album is set to be released on 5 May.

Ed Sheeran dates

Announcing the new album, he said that during the start of 2022, a series of events changed his life, his mental health and “ultimately the way [he] viewed music and art”.

The chart-topping singer revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn was told that she had a tumour while she was pregnant with their second child. His close friend, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards also sadly passed away in February of last year at the age of 31.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” he said.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.

Ed Sheeran's new album is due to be released in May. Pic: by Annie Leibovitz

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.” His new album is “last February’s diary entry” and his way of making sense of it all, he concluded.

Last year, Sheeran brought his Mathematics Tour to Ireland, including two nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh in April.

Fans can pre-order – (Subtract) before 9am on Tuesday, 7 March via edsheeran.com to gain early access to the ticket pre-sale.

For more, see ticketmaster.ie