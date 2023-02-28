15 gigs for March: Lizzo, Kerri Chandler, Tori Amos and more... 

Young Fathers

Wednesday March 1; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Mercury-winning, genre-defying Scots head for the Olympia to launch third LP Heavy Heavy, a concept piece on growing up and the weight of the world. “You let the demons out and deal with it,” says member Kayus of the album. “Make sense of it after.”

Nell Mescal

Friday March 3; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

While much has been made of her chain-rocking, GAA-shorts-bothering older brother, Nell Mescal's smart alt-pop has been speaking for itself - see her in an intimate setting while you can.

Bicurious

Saturday March 10; Workman's Cellar, Dublin

Dublin math-rockers, signed to Cork's Narrow Door label, celebrate five years of their debut EP 'I'm So Confused'.

Seanie Buttons Presents: Elaine Malone, Fixity, I Dreamed I Dream

Saturday March 11; Cork Opera House Green Room

The debut edition of the Opera House's new local alternative night at the Green Room, featuring psych-folker and new Pizza Pizza signee Elaine Malone, musical polymath Dan Walsh and collaborators in Fixity, and art-punk scamps I Dreamed I Dream.

Lizzo

Monday March 13; 3Arena, Dublin

A Liffeyside stop for one of the most subversive and transcendent pop stars of the 21st Century, touring new album Special.

Carcass

Friday March 17; Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick

Death-metal pioneers play a sold-out Paddy's night in the metal genre's Irish heartlands - with 2021 album Torn Arteries harking right back to the band's visceral beginnings.

Deep-house pioneer Kerri Chandler

Kerri Chandler - All Night Long

Friday March 17; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

A legendary producer and DJ in the deep house oeuvre returns to Cork, a site of prior victories, for one of his marathon, hours-long sets.

Spirit Of Doolin boat parties with Donal Dineen and Shane Johnson.

Boat Parties

Cork, March 17-18

Music cruises around Cork Harbour on board the Spirit Of Doolin. On the Friday, Donal Dineen will doing his eclectic mix, while Shane Johnson (Sat 18) will lean more towards a housey selection.

Fight Like Apes

Friday March 24; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Geese reported stupefied in Dublin city centre - noughties synth-poppers seen reconvening in the vicinity of the Olympia. Coincidence? You decide. Sold out in any event.

Ezra Williams

Saturday March 25; Workman's Club, Dublin

Cork-based singer-songwriter formerly known as Smoothboi Ezra has hit their stride in recent times, including a feature in Netflix' adaptation of YA-fiction hit Heartstopper.

Elaine Howley. Picture: Cathal MacGabhann

Seanie Buttons Presents: Elaine Howley & Ankil

Saturday March 25; Cork Opera House Green Room

The second of the series at the Leeside venue places the spotlight on Altered Hours frontwoman Elaine Howley, playing tunes from her The Distance Between Heart and Mouth LP. Support from Cork electronic artist Ankil.

Snoop Dogg

3Arena, March 26

After his visit to Killarney last year, the 51-year-old makes another visit to Dublin, rolling out the greatest hits. The gig was rescheduled from last year, and a support roster includes Warren G, and D12.

Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. Picture date: Friday June 24, 2022.

Elton John

Tuesday March 28 & Wednesday March 29; 3Arena, Dublin

The final, finally final Irish dates of Reginald Dwight and crew, rescheduled from last November - and usurping last summer's Páirc Ui Chaoimh gig as his last Irish excursion. Sold out.

Tori Amos

Tuesday March 28 & Wednesday March 29; Olympia Theatre, Dublin

US singer and songwriter heads to the Olympia with live collaborators for a two-night engagement, covering the breadth and depth of a three-decade-plus body of work.

Meryl Streek

Friday March 31; Dolan's Upstairs, Limerick

Dublin post-punk producer rides the crest of a wave of momentum into an upstairs gig at Limerick's docklands gigging monolith.