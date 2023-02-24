Book reviews: Thrill and spills in the mix of Children's Books Ireland's February review

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis (Penguin Publishing) is for fans of big, glossy romances. Set in 1910 Chicago, we follow a wealthy African-American family of the day, through society events and functions, and see all the many expectations heaped upon young shoulders. Set against the backdrop of segregation in America and told from four differing perspectives, The Davenports has more romantic drama than you can shake a hooped skirt at.

Promise Boys by Nick Brooks (Macmillan Publishing) is an intriguing murder mystery set in an urban US ‘prep’ school. This debut reads like a TV series, each chapter telling the story from a new point of view. Clues are revealed and theories debunked as each character has their say. A principal is found murdered and three boys of colour are immediately under suspicion. College futures on the line, they work together to prove their innocence. Outwardly a thrilling murder-mystery, at its core this explores the systemic oppression and societal expectations of young black and Hispanic men in the US.

You Think You Know Me by Ayaan Mohamud (Usborne Publishing) is an unflinchingly real account of racism in contemporary UK. Usually, Hanan does everything she is told; she is obedient, she is good, she is quiet, a model Muslim student. But this all changes when her friend is murdered. Alongside her awaking anger, we see an amazing sibling bond, and the book gives a window into Somalian culture and the importance of family. This one will stay with you and serves as a timely and important reminder of the devastating, far reaching impacts of hate crime.

Chaos Theory by Nic Stone (Simon & Schuster) is an eventual romance but there is a lot to get through before we reach it. Mental health is front and centre, and the author has written this from a place of clear understanding, there is an excellent and transparent authors note at the start of the book. Shelbi, who lives with bipolar disorder and Walter (known as Andy) is dealing with the enormous grief at the loss of a sibling, his family’s breakdown and his own descent into alcoholism.

There is a meet-cute moment when their lives cross paths, and the book follows the friendship that develops from this moment to the eventual romance.

Closer to home, our friends at ShoutOut have produced Glórtha Aiteacha\\Queer Voices — a collection of stories, reflections, and advice addressed to young LGBTQ+ people, by writers and artists in the community. The sentiment behind this amazing resource is best put by its creators: ‘The writers and artists in this book want you to know that there are many others, just like you. That it might not feel like it just now, but there’s a whole army of us in your corner, rooting for you.’

Aimed at readers of secondary school age, content warnings are included ahead of any difficult topics. Copies are available for free and if you’d like one for your school, library, youth group, event, or home, visit shoutout.ie!

MORE NEWS

Finally, some more news from the Irish children’s books universe. Last week, the shortlist was announced for the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards 2023. If your child’s school or book club would like to take part in the Junior Juries reading programme, which selects a book on the shortlist for a special award in May, you can find more information at childrensbooksireland.ie.

Ireland Reads 2023 has launched, encouraging the public to #SqueezeInARead today [February 25]. Visit irelandreads.ie to take the Ireland Reads pledge and find a tailored book recommendation.

World Book Day is fast approaching, taking place on March 2. Keep an eye on worldbookday.com for ways to encourage reading at home and go to

childrensbooksireland.ie to avail of online and in-person events on the day.