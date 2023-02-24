Book reviews: Thrill and spills in the mix of Children's Books Ireland's February review

by Krystal Marquis (Penguin Publishing) is for fans of big, glossy romances. Set in 1910 Chicago, we follow a wealthy African-American family of the day, through society events and functions, and see all the many expectations heaped upon young shoulders. Set against the backdrop of segregation in America and told from four differing perspectives, The Davenports has more romantic drama than you can shake a hooped skirt at.
Finally, some more news from the Irish children’s books universe. Last week, the shortlist was announced for the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards 2023. If your child’s school or book club would like to take part in the Junior Juries reading programme, which selects a book on the shortlist for a special award in May, you can find more information at childrensbooksireland.ie.
Ireland Reads 2023 has launched, encouraging the public to #SqueezeInARead today [February 25]. Visit irelandreads.ie to take the Ireland Reads pledge and find a tailored book recommendation.
World Book Day is fast approaching, taking place on March 2. Keep an eye on worldbookday.com for ways to encourage reading at home and go to
childrensbooksireland.ie to avail of online and in-person events on the day.