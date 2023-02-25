Radio Highlights: Just Mustard and Emperor of Ice Cream RTÉ sessions revisited

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, with soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva making an exciting Met debut.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Ellen’s Walk: Olivia O’Leary and Paddy Bushe, follow the route of a lost walk in Kerry, as described in a poem by Ellen Fitz-Simon, daughter of Daniel O’Connell.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 6.30pm

Diarmuid Johnson’s historical novel Ceallach is February’s book of the month on the show.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

The Troubles, and how the Irish state dealt with them, are the focus of this week’s edition.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Steven Benedict looks back at the films of director James Cameron.

CAKE

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

The CAKE crew join chef Max for an Italian cooking lesson in Tralee, an aspiring bass player chats with a local band about the music biz, and Jo from Recreate shows us how to use sunlight to create art.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writers, June Caldwell and Stephen Sexton, discuss Running Feet, a book of animal-centric work, and conductor Leonard Slatkin is interviewed ahead of Friday’s Lyric Live performance.

Anansi’s Web

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Video games suck when you keep getting eaten by a dragon — things could be worse for Darragh, though — he could be slurped up by the wife of a champion of Ulster, or devoured by the Amazonian Lord of Monkeys.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Back into the Session Archives with Dan Hegarty, with live performances from Emperor Of Ice Cream (1992), Valerie Francis (2009), and Just Mustard (2022).

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jenn Gannon previews Daisy Jones and the Six.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Ahead of the forthcoming Choice Music Prize, a look back at last year’s awards ceremony.

THURSDAY

Leagan Cainte

R na G, 2.05pm

A panel discussion on words and phrases in Irish, exploring meaning and nuances in the language, dialects, developments in the everyday spoken language, chaired by Liam Mac Con Iomaire.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More action from Eurosonic in Groningen this past January — this time, a live session from Welsh-language indie trio Adwaith.

FRIDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 2.05pm

Dáithí de Mórdha brings us the history of two young men, Tomás Ó Súilleabháin and Dónal ‘Bob’ Mac Cárthaigh, who were killed in Corca Dhuibhne during the Civil War

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Novelist, Eleanor Catton, on her new novel Birnam Wood, a look at films opening at cinemas this weekend.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from the National Concert Hall for RTÉ lyric live with the National Symphony Orchestra, joined by one of the world’s most acclaimed conductors, Leonard Slatkin, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston.