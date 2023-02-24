Hozier announces first Irish gig in four years this June

Hozier has announced his first Irish gig in four years.

The Wicklow singer has revealed he will perform at Malahide Castle in Dublin on Friday, June 30.

He will be joined by special guests The Teskey Brothers.

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, the singer said: "It’s always a joy announce a show on home soil. I hope to see you there, thanks and much love".

The announcement comes ahead of the singer's much anticipated EP, Eat Your Young, which will be released on St Patrick's Day.

Tickets for the Malahide Castle gig will go on sale this Tuesday, Febuary 28, at 9am from Ticketmaster.