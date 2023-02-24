Roz Purcell to replace Dave Fanning on RTÉ 2FM weekend slot 

Influencer Roz Purcell has landed herself one of the top gigs on RTÉ 2FM, replacing Dave Fanning on the station's weekend schedule.

The author and founder of The Hike Life will be co-presenting the 12pm to 3pm weekend slot alongside long-term 2FM presenter Emma Power. The duo previously took over from The 2 Johnnies on 2FM’s Drive It for three weeks last June.

According to the show's blurb, Purcell and Power will keep listeners entertained on Saturdays "with tunes, chat and giveaways", along with discussing "what stories gave them all the feels that week".

RTE 2FM Presenters Roz Purcell and Emma Power. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

The announcement comes as the station announced a major shake-up for its new weekend schedule on Friday.

As part of its new line-up, TV and radio presenter Bláthnaid Treacy will take over the weekend breakfast slot from 7am to 9am. She will continue presenting The National Chart Show on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm.

Laura Fox will be at the helm from 9am to 12pm, Saturdays and Sundays with three hours of “great music, fun chat and celebrity interviews”.

Presenter Aifric O’Connell will takeover from Purcell and Power from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays with three hours of "throwbacks, archive and craic".

DJ Jenny Greene will take to the decks on The Electric Disco at the earlier time of 6pm, hoping to catch people as they get ready to head out on the town, while Dave Treacy will bring the best in new commercial and club dance music with his brand-new show from 8pm to 10pm.

2FM has announced its new weekend schedule

The majority of the day's schedule will remain the same on Sundays, but Conor Behan will host The Request Show at 6pms while rising DJ Beta Da Silva will get a go at The New Music Show, which airs Sunday through to Thursday from 8-10pm.

This will be followed by chilled sessions with Jenny Greene's The Greene Room from 10pm, with Cormac Battle rounding off the weekend schedule with a “blistering shot” of rock, indie and dance music.

Dan Healy Head of RTÉ Digital Audio and RTÉ 2FM said the new weekend schedule is "a blend of emerging and new voices to Irish Radio".

"Laura Fox, Emma Power and Aifric O Connell have been on 2FM for the last number of years, and also broadcast for RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM. We are thrilled that Roz Purcell is joining the weekend team, broadcasting with Emma Power.

Healy said the station is focusing on the weekend after bedding in their new weekend schedule "which would appear from the most recent listenership results to be going well".