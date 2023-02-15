The Waterboys to play Live at the Marquee in Cork this summer

The Waterboys are the latest act to be announced for this summer's Live at the Marquee in Cork, with the band confirming they will play the venue on June 18.
Led by Scottish frontman Mike Scott, The Waterboys are set to take to the stage in Cork this summer and with a great reputation for live performances, it is sure to be a great night Leeside.
Alongside Scott, the band features an established line-up with Memphis keyboard great "Brother" Paul Brown, British drummer Ralph Salmins and funky Irish bassman Aongus Ralston.
Tickets for the June 18 gig will be on sale on Monday, February 20 at 10am from ticketmaster.ie.
First formed in 1980s, the band's popularity continues today and the reach of their music has never been greater. Their hit song 'The Whole of The Moon' has been performed by a number of artists over the years including U2 and Prince. Ellie Goulding also reached the UK charts with her rendition of their well-known song, 'How Long Will I Love You'.
Other acts confirmed for Live at the Marquee include Rod Stewart, Christy Moore, Mimi Webb, British rapper Aitch, and the popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, starring Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.