Film review: Jessie Buckley gives towering performance in Women Talking

Based on a true story, and adapted by Miriam Toews and Sarah Polley from Toews’s novel of the same name, Women Talking (15A) is set in a modern Mennonite colony.

It’s a patriarchal religious community, albeit one in which no males are to be seen as the story opens — all the Elders have gone to the nearest town to post bail for the eight men who have been arrested for raping a number of the colony’s women and girls.